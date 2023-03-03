LoL: Should G2 compete with substitutes and prepare the MSI? Several experts debate this idea

G2 Esports managed to win the first split of the renewed LEC of League of Legends against MAD Lions by three maps to nil. This triumph leaves the samurai with a ticket for the MSI, and for the LEC Grand Finals, and without extra motivation to play the Spring Split, a very interesting debate opens around G2 Esports.

Both nationally and internationally, with Grabbz, ex-trainer of the samurai as one of the precursors of this idea. In this opinion, the samurai would do boot camp in Asia, as long as substitute players play the Spring Split for them. So the team led by Dylan Falco could take this competition seriously and show their greatest potential on the Rift. In addition, and viewing histories of burnout in Asian and European players after MSI, It would be a good way to get away from the demands of the competition and not having to compete three maps a week and prepare three best-of-one series

It must be remembered that as Riot itself commented, G2 ESports did not win an LEC title with the completion of the Winter Split. The renewed EMEA league will only give one trophy in the Grand Finals, although we have seen how the production and the narrators themselves have skipped this narrative as they wanted and putting one more title for the samurai organization in infographics, which has 9 LEC/ US LCS.

Worrying viewership metrics at this event

Regarding the average number of viewers, the data is worrying, since it has lowered the peak of viewers by 150,000. The change in format may not have convinced the viewer. This added to the fact that the final was played in Riot’s own studios in Berlin, mean that there are not as many incentives as if it had been played in a larger arena.

The action will return on March 11, and with it all these unknowns thrown on the table will dissipate. As if that weren’t enough, a number of teams will be making changes heading into the Spring Split, and it’s possible that the odd bombshell could drop in the week and a half before these sets jump back onto Summoner’s Rift.