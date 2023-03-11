LoL: Should Stopwatch be a summoner spell?

The Stopwatch is one of the most historically powerful items in League of Legends. What if it were a spell?

A new discussion about League of Legends began on Twitter from a tweet by journalist Ashley Kang. «Discussion: the Chronometer should be a summoner spell, not an object. What do you think? », published the Korean who creates content in English about the MOBA from Riot Games.

Read also: LoL: Professionals believe that Yuumi’s rework is a failure

If League of Legends Stopwatch was a summoner spell, it would probably have a cooldown cost like any other spell. Players could select it as one of their two summoner spells in champion select before starting the match.

By using the Stopwatch spell, the player would receive an effect similar to what the item currently has, called Stasis. For a short period of time, the player would be invulnerable to all types of damage and crowd control effects, such as stuns, roots, etc. This would allow players to evade dangerous situations or block certain decisive moves from enemies.

It is likely that this summoner spell would have a long cooldown to prevent it from being used every fight or be too powerful compared to other summoner spells.

“It’s an interesting idea, but that would mean you could use the Stopwatch multiple times in a game and each teamfight would turn back into League of Stopwatches,” user Church of Chovy responded to Kang’s tweet.

Interesting idea but that would mean they get to use stopwatch multiple times in a game and every teamfight will become league of stopwatches again —Church of Chovy (@chovygoat) March 10, 2023

Read also: LoL: Azir does not raise his head despite Riot’s optimism

Luckily, a Riot representative came out to answer the question. Truexy, game designer for League of Legends, explained that when the development team came up with an idea like this, the main thing they didn’t like was “that you could dive enemies under the tower much sooner and much more safely, especially when it was up.” coordinated”. According to the Riot employee, this would have also crushed the assassin class much faster than the Stopwatch as a shop item.

I think when we messed with an idea like this, the main thing we didn’t like was that you got tower dove a lot earlier and a lot safer, especially when coordinated. It also crushed the assassin class much faster than the shop item. We could use a wider variety in spells though —Tim (@TheTruexy) March 10, 2023

Apparently, the players are divided before this unknown between enthusiasts who think it could be a great idea, those who think it would be very OP and finally there are those who doubt if it could be a good innovation.

Which side are you on in this new League of Legends controversy?