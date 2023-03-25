LoL: Singed continues to dominate the mid lane

Since preseason kicked off, Singed has dominated the mid lane, and things haven’t changed in patch 13.6.

The changes in League of Legends continue and despite all the adjustments that Riot Games has made in recent patches, there is a champion that has been dominating the game since the beginning of the season. Is about singed who remains the best mid laner in patch 13.6

Preseason 2023 brought several rare picks to the metagame with the arrival of new items, such as Malphite. Although many of these picks have already been replaced by others, singed it keeps. Despite the fact that the developer has implemented improvements in champions that are common to see in the line, it was not enough to end the reign of the Mad Chemist.

singed remains the best mid lane pick with a 54.10% win rate as of patch 13.6 League of Legends. Since the preseason, his win rate it topped 51% among players above platinum in ranked matches and hasn’t dropped, closing at 53.83% last version.

The advantage of selecting singed in the mid lane it is the champion’s ability to rotate to the sidelines, also benefiting his jungler in taking objectives. The Mad Chemist’s impact is due to the new Rod of Ages giving it enough scaling and sustain to execute its ganks, dealing the necessary damage.

