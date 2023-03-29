LoL: Speedrun in League of Legends? This is how long it takes to kill a Dragon in the game

Photo: Riot Games

In League of Legends, there are several ways to play, even though there is only Summoner’s Rift as the main map and axis of action of the MOBA. One of the ways that could be explored in League of Legends, and the one that some leagues have flirted from time to time, especially the LCS, is the mode speedrun.

By way of challenge. Many users have been timing how they can kill a dragon as fast as possible by coordinating with all their teammates. Obviously, this is not enough to make the game a speed challenge . But we could imagine other challenges that would surely be interesting for some of the players, without the need to revolutionize the coding or game data.

Kill a Dragon: from 1.554 to 0.485 seconds

This idea to explore the potential of speedrunning in League of Legends came from a post from Reddit. Some players, for fun, tried to kill the Dragon as quickly as possible. By carefully thinking about their composition and timing to perfection, they managed to kill the neutral target in 0.485sseconds, exploding the previous record which was 1.554 s. To do this, they set the following composition: Nunu, Volibear, Syndra, Jhin and Sion. The champions weren’t even level 18, they were only level 4, when they attacked the dragon right out of the gate, which is pretty neat, as dragons get stats based on progress in the game.

We are not specialists but to be successful in this speedrun, players had to execute their combo perfectly. To name just him, Sion had to pre-charge his shield so it was ready to explode while channeling his Q spell. We also imagine that Jhin made sure to stack as many traps as possible. Some may wonder why Syndra is part of the gang. But in slow motion we understand that she has a central role, launching the elusive over the traps to be able to trigger the delayed explosion. So he moment it needs to be perfect so that the damage triggers at the right time when the Dragon appears. In short, to succeed in beating this record, the theory is very important, and even more than the performance itself

What other challenges could we imagine of this type?

The speedrun evolves a bit on its own and maintains a rather complicated relationship with the classic field of esports. However, one could imagine many challenges to diversify the gaming experience in League of Legends. They will necessarily be of niche , but we are sure that some fans will play the game. What would be great would be to see Riot Games institutionalize the thing to officially certify records and prevent cheating attempts.