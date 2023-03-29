LoL: Speedrun in League of Legends? This is how long it takes to kill a Dragon in the game

Photo: Riot Games
In League of Legends, there are several ways to play, even though there is only Summoner’s Rift as the main map and axis of action of the MOBA. One of the ways that could be explored in League of Legends, and the one that some leagues have flirted from time to time, especially the LCS, is the mode speedrun.
By way of challenge. Many users have been timing how they can kill a dragon as fast as possible by coordinating with all their teammates. Obviously, this is not enough to make the game a speed challenge . But we could imagine other challenges that would surely be interesting for some of the players, without the need to revolutionize the coding or game data.
Kill a Dragon: from 1.554 to 0.485 seconds
This idea to explore the potential of speedrunning in League of Legends came from a post from Reddit. Some players, for fun, tried to kill the Dragon as quickly as possible. By carefully thinking about their composition and timing to perfection, they managed to kill the neutral target in 0.485sseconds, exploding the previous record which was 1.554 s. To do this, they set the following composition: Nunu, Volibear, Syndra, Jhin and Sion. The champions weren’t even level 18, they were only level 4, when they attacked the dragon right out of the gate, which is pretty neat, as dragons get stats based on progress in the game.
We are not specialists but to be successful in this speedrun, players had to execute their combo perfectly. To name just him, Sion had to pre-charge his shield so it was ready to explode while channeling his Q spell. We also imagine that Jhin made sure to stack as many traps as possible. Some may wonder why Syndra is part of the gang. But in slow motion we understand that she has a central role, launching the elusive over the traps to be able to trigger the delayed explosion. So he moment it needs to be perfect so that the damage triggers at the right time when the Dragon appears. In short, to succeed in beating this record, the theory is very important, and even more than the performance itself
What other challenges could we imagine of this type?
The speedrun evolves a bit on its own and maintains a rather complicated relationship with the classic field of esports. However, one could imagine many challenges to diversify the gaming experience in League of Legends. They will necessarily be of niche , but we are sure that some fans will play the game. What would be great would be to see Riot Games institutionalize the thing to officially certify records and prevent cheating attempts.
- To continue with the Dragons, we could imagine a challenge where you have to kill a Elder Dragon as quickly as possible in a “normal” game. So this would require optimizing your damage on the various dragons while optimizing your farming and resource distribution between respawning the various targets. We should channel all in one character or rather distribute resources fairly?
- League of Legends is a team game, but we could also create challenges In solitary like killing to Baron Nashor as fast as possible in 1v1. Certain champions are obviously more effective than others, but the idea would be to set up a leaderboard per champion (and per tier).
- As they did in the LCS, make a circuit through the Rift with Sion and his ult, to see who completes it in the shortest possible time.
- We could also implement a challenge related to a full clear from the jungle. This could even be beneficial for core junglers looking to optimize their timing and movement.
- Finally, we would like to point out that in the past, Riot Games introduced temporary game modes such as Odyssey: Extraction (September – October 2018). This mode is very compatible with speedrun and could give developers some good ideas.