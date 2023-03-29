LoL – Spring Split LEC 2023 Playoffs: Ranked teams, groups and competition schedules

Source: Riot Games

With one last heart-stopping day, we finally got to know the eight teams that advance to the phase in the renewed LEC from League of Legends. The day could have been even more spicy if Excel defeated Team BDS, since with the rest of the results that occurred in the Summoner’s Rift, there would be a three-way tie for eighth place, something that had not happened in this format.

Finally, BDS met the forecasts and managed to be the regular league champion, followed by Astralis, who also did homework. If we were told a little over a year ago that both organizations, which were last and penultimate in the spring, would do a 180 degree turn in their level of play, we would not believe it.

Ranked teams and best-of-three groups

Without counting MAD Lions, which qualified on Monday itself, the rest of the teams certified the best three days before. The teams that will fight to advance to the last phase and, therefore, to win the Spring Split are:

Team BDS Astralis G2 Esports Team Vitality SK Gaming fnatic koi mad lions

After knowing the classified teams, the draw was made to see which team went to the corresponding group. Paradoxically, and it seemed that they did it on purpose, the teams that appeared on the left of the images went to Group A, and those on the right to B. If you couldn’t see it live, this is how the groups were:

Group A

Astralis

Team Vitality

fnatic

mad lions

B Group

Team BDS

G2 Esports

SK Gaming

koi

In this format you will have two ways to go to the best of five, and for this they must win two best of three. If you lose a series, you will have another chance, but if you fall again, you will have to rest for a few weeks until the competition returns. The winner, in case it is not G2, will go to the MSI in May together with the samurai.

Group Stage schedules

This week there will be no competition as it will be a weekend of finals in the ERLas in the case of the Super League, in which Los Heretics and Movistar Riders will meet on Sunday in Zaragoza for the title in a best-of-five battle that is expected to be very interesting and even more so seeing the last few weeks of the Super League.

Therefore, the schedules for this group stage are as follows (note that the order of the matches may vary):

Saturday April 8

18:00 Spanish peninsular time: Fnatic vs. Astralis

21:00 Spanish peninsular time: Team Vitality vs. mad lions

Sunday April 9

18:00 Spanish peninsular time: Team BDS vs. SK Gaming

21:00 Spanish peninsular time: G2 Esports vs. koi

Monday April 10

18:00 Spanish peninsular time: winners of the two group A series

21:00 Spanish peninsular time: winners of the two series of group B

Saturday April 15

18:00 Spanish peninsular time: Looser Bracket Group A

21:00 Spanish peninsular time: Looser Bracket Group B

Sunday April 16