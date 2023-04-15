LoL: The 10 best toplaners of patch 13.7

Find out what are the best 10 toplaners that you can bring to the top lane to win your games. We also tell you which champions not to take to Summoner’s Rift.

A few days ago the developers of League of Legends They talked about looking for a balanced meta between the shooters and fighters that mainly appear in the toplane, however, did they really get it? Let’s see which are the best toplaners to bring to the top lane and destroy your opponents in the longest fights that can exist within Summoner’s Rift.

Read also: LoL: Galio top could be viable

The first place is shared by two names that are not usually seen very often at the top of the table of best toplaners. singed It is a champion that has a low popularity and is played mostly by OTPs (One Trick Pony or Pony of a single trick). The Crazy Chemist runs through the crack specializing in Proxy farming and obtaining 53.2% of victories, the same percentage as Malphite who has much more popularity (1.8% Singed, 12.5% ​​Malphite) and also a high block percentage (33.1%). The Monolith Shard has been a priority in the last patch in both solo and competitive LoL. Complete the podium Akshana ranked pick that manages to win 52.3% of their games.

Top 5 League of Legends patch 13.7 toplaners according to League of Graphs.

Then, going to the top 10 best toplaners, we find that Kled, Rengar, Maokai, Poppy, Dr. Mundo, Kayle and Quinn They are the highest winrate top laners in ranked and normal matches in leagues above Platinum. As we can see, we find a great variety of classes, with tanks, assassins, and even marksmen among the best toplaners, which does not seal a marked meta in the top lane.

Finally, if you want to win your games in the toplane you should not play with Akali, Trundle, K’Sante, Volibear and Renekton. All of these picks are below 48% winrate.