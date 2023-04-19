LoL: The bad news continues for the Riot Games MMO after this announcement

Ghostcrawler, was one of the most important employees of Riot Games in recent years until he decided to leave the project at the beginning of March. This decision, motivated mainly by a complicated personal situation, did not mean that he was going to leave the world of game development, in fact, just a month after his departure, he has already announced his new career.

When he left, he wanted to reassure the players since a great run run was generated with his departure, explaining that the MMO inspired by the League of Legends universe was in good hands. Unfortunately for the fans of these titles and the universe created by Riot Games, a few days ago we learned of the departure of a second member of the team, specifically, the game’s lead designer, Justin Hanson.

Two important outputs for the project

Through his personal Twitter account, Justin Hanson announced his departure. He was, along with Ghostcrawler, one of the key people in the game. Since March 2021, worked on the MMO as “Prinicpal Game Designer”, previously he was “Design Lead” within the LoL monetization team. As lead game designer, Hanson worked on the vision for the new MMO and laid the groundwork for development, so until his departure he was an important figure in the creation of a game.

In his tweet, Hanson explains his departure and talks about a “new adventure in which he is very interested”: Apparently you will join a new company and work on a new project. He says, however, that the MMO team is “absolutely world class. It’s been an honor to be a part of it.”

This departure can be considered as bad news. Typically, MMO or RPG developers leave a game after its release, when the work is done and they consider it worth starting over on another project, so seeing People who are key lynchpins of a project leaving the game during development is not a good sign.

In other games like Anthem or Destiny, the departure of central executives during development created a vacuum that led to lasting problems. This problem made itself felt as a player until three or four years later. These people are essential to a game, especially since there are relatively few people working on such a project at the beginning and laying the foundation until the team grows in the years leading up to the game’s release.