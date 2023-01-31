LoL: The best Yone skins are on sale

What is by far the best Yone skin is among the weekly discounts in the League of Legends store.

In a new week of special offers on skins from League of Legends, Yone Spirit Blossom, who uses the power of a mystical energy in each movement of his sword to guide him in each battle, is already at its reduced price in the store. This is the best character skin for several of the champion’s specialists.

In addition, Summer Ziggs, Celestial Soraka, Miss Fortune Vaquera and Viego King are also found at a reduced price along with more cosmetics.

Next, the list of skins that you will find on discount from January 30 to February 5.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS: SKINS ON SALE

Summer Ziggs 1350 877 Heavenly Soraka 975 731 Miss Fortune Cowgirl 750 337 Rengar Kitten Meow 1350 607 Lux Command 520 286 Prehistoric Cho’Gath 750 300 lioness valkyrie 520 208 Rebel Illaoi 1350 607 Kalista Marauder 1350 742 Udyr Oracle Dragon 1350 810 Yorick Pentakill 975 585 Yone Spirit Blossom 1350 675 old king 1350 975 Morgana Bringer of Dawn 1350 877 Monster Tamer Lulu 1350 975

CHAMPIONS ON SALE

In addition, Riot also applies a weekly discount on the prices of champions found in Riot Points (RP). Although this is not the case with the essentially blue price of the champions. To get a better price with this payment method, you have to obtain the champion’s fragment. Below is the list of champions that are on discount (their price in RP) in the week of January 30 to February 05.

Urgot 790 316 Miss Fortune 790 355 draven 880 440 serious 880 395 pyke 975 438

*If there is any discrepancy between the prices shown and the prices expressed in the client’s store, take into account that the official source of price and discount information will always be the League of Legends client.