LoL: The best Yone skins are on sale

What is by far the best Yone skin is among the weekly discounts in the League of Legends store.
In a new week of special offers on skins from League of Legends, Yone Spirit Blossom, who uses the power of a mystical energy in each movement of his sword to guide him in each battle, is already at its reduced price in the store. This is the best character skin for several of the champion’s specialists.
In addition, Summer Ziggs, Celestial Soraka, Miss Fortune Vaquera and Viego King are also found at a reduced price along with more cosmetics.
Next, the list of skins that you will find on discount from January 30 to February 5.
LEAGUE OF LEGENDS: SKINS ON SALE
|Summer Ziggs
|1350
|877
|Heavenly Soraka
|975
|731
|Miss Fortune Cowgirl
|750
|337
|Rengar Kitten Meow
|1350
|607
|Lux Command
|520
|286
|Prehistoric Cho’Gath
|750
|300
|lioness valkyrie
|520
|208
|Rebel Illaoi
|1350
|607
|Kalista Marauder
|1350
|742
|Udyr Oracle Dragon
|1350
|810
|Yorick Pentakill
|975
|585
|Yone Spirit Blossom
|1350
|675
|old king
|1350
|975
|Morgana Bringer of Dawn
|1350
|877
|Monster Tamer Lulu
|1350
|975
CHAMPIONS ON SALE
In addition, Riot also applies a weekly discount on the prices of champions found in Riot Points (RP). Although this is not the case with the essentially blue price of the champions. To get a better price with this payment method, you have to obtain the champion’s fragment. Below is the list of champions that are on discount (their price in RP) in the week of January 30 to February 05.
|Urgot
|790
|316
|Miss Fortune
|790
|355
|draven
|880
|440
|serious
|880
|395
|pyke
|975
|438
*If there is any discrepancy between the prices shown and the prices expressed in the client’s store, take into account that the official source of price and discount information will always be the League of Legends client.