LoL: The best Yone skins are on sale

Admin 25 mins ago League of Legends Leave a comment 15 Views

What is by far the best Yone skin is among the weekly discounts in the League of Legends store.

In a new week of special offers on skins from League of Legends, Yone Spirit Blossom, who uses the power of a mystical energy in each movement of his sword to guide him in each battle, is already at its reduced price in the store. This is the best character skin for several of the champion’s specialists.

Read also: LoL: Riot advances changes for supports and Radiant Virtue in 13.3

In addition, Summer Ziggs, Celestial Soraka, Miss Fortune Vaquera and Viego King are also found at a reduced price along with more cosmetics.

yone spirit flower offer discount skins league of legends

Next, the list of skins that you will find on discount from January 30 to February 5.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS: SKINS ON SALE

Summer Ziggs 1350 877
Heavenly Soraka 975 731
Miss Fortune Cowgirl 750 337
Rengar Kitten Meow 1350 607
Lux Command 520 286
Prehistoric Cho’Gath 750 300
lioness valkyrie 520 208
Rebel Illaoi 1350 607
Kalista Marauder 1350 742
Udyr Oracle Dragon 1350 810
Yorick Pentakill 975 585
Yone Spirit Blossom 1350 675
old king 1350 975
Morgana Bringer of Dawn 1350 877
Monster Tamer Lulu 1350 975

Also read: Should FEM esports be non-binary?

CHAMPIONS ON SALE

In addition, Riot also applies a weekly discount on the prices of champions found in Riot Points (RP). Although this is not the case with the essentially blue price of the champions. To get a better price with this payment method, you have to obtain the champion’s fragment. Below is the list of champions that are on discount (their price in RP) in the week of January 30 to February 05.

Urgot 790 316
Miss Fortune 790 355
draven 880 440
serious 880 395
pyke 975 438

*If there is any discrepancy between the prices shown and the prices expressed in the client’s store, take into account that the official source of price and discount information will always be the League of Legends client.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

What is MMR in League of Legends?

Trying to scale in League of Legends is very difficult because there are so many …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play Crazy Game
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved