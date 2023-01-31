LoL: The champion who could return to the meta in the coming weeks

If you’ve followed the competitive League of Legends scene for a while, you’ve no doubt noticed the popularity of certain champions regardless of the meta they are in. As of today, the meta seems quite favorable to the he came back of a champion quite loved by the community and that several world media have taken him out with some frequency if he is in the meta, as is the case of Twisted Fate .

Champion’s Current Strengths

The changes made to the game at the launch of Season 13 benefited TF quite a bit, such as the return of the Rod of Agesbecoming the best mythical to buy with him. Then he Return of Champions as Elise they make TF interesting. With his ultimate, he can relatively easily support an ambush in another lane or, converselyarrive as a reinforcement to counter an enemy attack. Since the competitive meta is more explosive, TF has some interesting cards to play.

Your winrate has also increased recently in soloQ, and manages to barely exceed 50% wins. Although he is not necessarily the main champion to come up on the server, his stats are interesting. Above all, they show that the card master can keep his lane, and can even take advantage in the early bars. Finally is a interesting answer to counter Ryze, one of the most popular champions of the moment. Is not a counter direct, but has enough mobility to rotate along with the smurf and prevent it from running wild.

The weak points of this champion

Although TF looks quite interesting, it still has some weak points. It’s not a good character for one on oneand can quickly become easy prey for the opposing midlaner if he starts to lose the line or run out of summoner spells. Your early game it can be improved, because even if it hits the CC in the first few skirmishes, its damage is not explosive. So you may find it Hard to help your jungler get priority over the Scurry in the early game.

So it seems unlikely to see him chosen blindly during a professional game. On the other hand, if the contrary composition allows it and a team knows they will have an advantageous matchup in the jungle during the first minutes of the map, TF could well be an interesting option. Therefore, seeing him return in certain compositions is not unreasonable.