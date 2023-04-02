LoL: The champions you should NOT play in patch 13.6

Discover the worst League of Legends patch 13.6 champions on LAS and LAN servers. Which ones should you avoid? We tell you here.

League of Legends patch 13.6 has shaken up the meta and brought a host of changes to champion select. Despite this, there are some characters that are still considered the worst in terms of win rate on LAS and LAN servers. Let’s discuss what they are and why you should avoid them if you want to win your games.

Worst champions on the LAS server

Aphelios. Via League of Legends.

On the LAS server, the bottom three champions are Aphelios, Azir and Nidalee, according to data from League of Graphs. Although Aphelios is a popular pick in the competitive meta, many players don’t understand his gameplay and how to utilize him effectively. Azir, for his part, has suffered nerfs that have affected him as a whole, which has decreased his win rate. Nidalee, although she is a champion with a lot of potential, requires a special ability to execute her skillshot abilities. These factors make it difficult for players to play them and therefore have a low win rate.

The top 10 worst champions on the LAS server are rounded out by Qiyana, K’Sante, Yone, Nunu and Willump, Vel’Koz, Bel’Veth and Corki. These characters have a win rate of less than 46.3%, making them ineffective picks for winning games on this server.

Worst Selections on LAN Server

On the LAN server, the list of worst champions is led by Kalista, who has a 39.2% win rate. He is followed by Azir and Nidalee, who are also present on the list of the worst champions on the LAS server. The top 10 is completed by K’sante, Rek’Sai, Aphelios, Renekton, Galio, Kha’Zix and Bardo. It is interesting to note that Ezreal, a very popular champion on this server, is ranked 11th with a win rate of 46.7%.

In conclusion, if you are looking to win your matches on LAS or LAN servers, you should avoid picking these champions. Although some may be popular in the competitive meta, their complexity to play or the nerfs they’ve received in recent patches make them ineffective picks for the average player. However, there is always room for improvement, but a great way to win your games is to pay attention to the best champions in the metagame.