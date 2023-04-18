LoL: The changes to Kog’Maw’s passive that generate debate

Kog’Maw’s passive will be getting a buff for the next patch and players think it could change the gameplay.

In the next League of Legends patch we will see a change to one of the most forgotten shooters by Riot Games. It is that finally the developer decided to apply changes to Kog’Maw but the adjustments to his passive have sparked a debate about how it will affect the champion’s gameplay.

With the previous 13.8 patch notes it became known that Kog’Maw it would be one of the champions that would receive a buff for the next update. This will be the first change to her direct passive to the Mouth of Void since her arrival on Summoner’s Rift.

For the next game patch, one of the changes to Kog’Maw will be to Icathian Surprise which will increase the damage it does to enemies from 125/550 to 140/650. On Reddit, many of those who mastered the champion shared their opinion, noting that this could affect since he will also receive ghostly, so he will be able to chase his enemies easier.

While the damage increase isn’t unreasonable either, the champion’s passive will allow players to play a bit more risky in matchups. Since it could ensure bailing out a kill or even clearing up a wave, after going down it won’t give up the advantage in lane as much.

Even many consider this passive to be really useless and the champion should be given a better one that has a presence in the game. But, for others Icathian Surprise is what allows Kog’Maw stay as a balanced champion and don’t outplay other hyper carry shooters in lane as easily.