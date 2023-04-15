LoL: The hard cross between Jankos and Send0o

Jankos and Send0o have crossed paths because the jungler accused the toplaner of trolling for making a controversial strategy. Find out everything here.

Rosendo «send0o» Fuentes is a League of Legends player and streamer who, like FA Ady, is recognized for his strange strategies when playing on Summoner’s Rift. Now, due to a strategy where he takes Swain to the toplane and rotates all over the map, Jankos and Send0o have had a rough matchup both in game and for twitter. Let’s see what happened.

Last season Send0o installed a fashion that flooded the Solo Q games as well as the competitive one, and that is that he was the creator of the famous Janna top with Smite. The strategy was based on rotating throughout the map, completely forgetting about his lane and helping other lanes to be totally dominant. He does something similar now with Swain with whom he achieves 56% victories.

The origin of the discussion between Jankos and Send0o

As Send0o shared on his Twitter account, Jankos accused him of repeatedly trolling the game while the toplaner wrote that after the game they could talk. «I don’t know what’s wrong with Jankos, he’s never been such an asshole in soloq, I literally had to mute him» Commented Send0o.

Screenshots shared by Send0o

For his part, the Team Heretics jungler did not remain silent and replied on Twitter: «You are running the whole game, catching 0 waves, trailing 100 CS, 5cs per minute, dropping plates and tower while playing Swainopening the top completely. How is that not dirty? Did you have a death while being carried by amumu and tweet like you were a factor in this game?«

Meanwhile, the toplaner’s claim came from another direction, claiming that the jungler was only concentrating on flaming instead of playing the game. «You don’t get the point. I don’t have a problem with you thinking the way I play on this account with champions like Janna/Swain isn’t optimal. My problem is that you legitimately focused on writing permanently and on fire instead of playing the game. easy as that» explained and closed the discussion between Jankos and Send0o.

Scene figures like HumanoidFnatic midlaner, gave their point of view defending Jankos and saying that the toplaner of strange strategies «should be permed«. Who do you think is right in this discussion between Jankos and Send0o?