LoL: The new Aurelion Sol does not give results in the competitive

After his rework, Aurelion Sol returned to make appearances in competitive LoL, although he still did not achieve great results.

Recently, the champion appeared a few times at the highest level of League of Legends, although without much success. After his rework, Aurelion Sol became an option for competitive players and this Friday it was played in the LCK. In any case, this is not the only league in which it was used and here at CodigoEsports we will tell you how has the Star Forger fared.

If Riot Games has something going for it, it is its constant effort to keep League of Legends updated. And we are not only referring to the balance sheets, but to the constant reworks or the making of new champions every so often. Normally, in both cases they are tested long before launching them on the official server. However, sometimes this can go awry and they end up wreaking havoc in qualifiers, even on the pro circuit. In this case, we must talk about Aurelion Sol, recently renovatedwho had several competitive appearances in some regions, although he was not as successful.

In this case, The first appearance of the Star Forger occurred in the LCS, in the duel between CLG and FlyQuest. In said game, the midlaner Palaxof used it in a good way and even got a nashor steal. However, his team was widely outmatched by the rival and defeat was made inevitable. Subsequently, they were bjergsen (100 Thieves) and haeri (Team Liquid) who decided to use Aurelion Sol in the matches against Golden Guardians and Cloud9, respectively. On the one hand, the Australian midlaner managed to win, while the historic European player ended up losing. Finally, who picked him in the LCK was BuLLDoG, from Kwandong Freecs. Despite losing that game, his team won the series 2-1 against Liiv SANDBOX.

Also read: LoL: Best bot lane duos in patch 13.4

Ultimately, it seems that professional players still can’t find a way to make Aurelion Sol succeed in competitive. Until now, it was used with First Strike (BuLLDoG) and the others went with Arcane Comet as their main rune.