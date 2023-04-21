LoL: The small adjustment to combat toxicity that you did not notice in patch 13.8

Patch 13.8 of League of Legends arrived this week and it will be the one for MSI 2023. Players will have seen the nerfs for very strong champions in the meta like Aurelion Sol or Jarvan IV, improvements for Ezreal and Poppy, and new themed skins for Herald of Chaos and Warrior. of the order. But there’s another change that many haven’t noticed, one that will allow players to fight toxicity a bit more.

A new option to report a player

Fighting toxicity in the MOBA is nothing new, and Riot Games has been trying to address this issue for years. Many features and systems have been implemented, and the studio does not intend to stop there. In patch 13.8 the developers added a new option To allow the community report unscrupulous players found during their games.

In addition to being able to report a player directly in the end game lobby, you will now be able to report a player from your game history :”You can now report a player from the game history! You can report a player by right-clicking on his line when viewing the summary of previous games in his game history.”

Although this change may not seem very important, it can be very useful. This improvement is practical because, if you forget to bring a toxic companion right after that match (sometimes it happens that you instantly exit the lobby after a bad rank), you can always do it later. This already happens in Valorant and to report it is usually quite practical.

Reporting in League of Legends is one of the ways players can send information to Riot about the toxicity present in the MOBA and often can lead to a penalty if the player receives enough reports against him. Rather, it is possible for players to control this system, but adding this feature is unlikely to change that.