LoL: The unusual play that KOI starred in and that had never been seen in competitive

In the LEC playoffs, in the Team BDS vs. KOIwe were able to witness one of the most unusual plays of the competitive League of Legends. Szygenda, top laner of the tents, he was about to die, after being depositioned in the rival jungle of Team BDS. To escape, he needs to go through the two middle towers, which presaged that he was going to eat a turret and end up dead.

However, making small rectilinear movements, with a slight z-shape, Kennen managed to get out of range of the towerescaping the play alive and leaving Ibai, Skain or Knekro himself astonished and a large part of the game community who did not know how he had managed to get out of such a sticky situation alive.

Kennen, one of the 11 chosen to get out of that situation alive

Seeing the play several doubts may arise. The first one is if all champions can do it, which they can’t. In total, only 11 characters from the wide cast of League of Legends can do it, in which the Yordles predominate in this list that we will break down below:

kennen

ammumu

Annie

fizz

heimerdinger

Poppy

teemo

tristana

Veigar

Warwick

ziggs

These 11 champions share a characteristic that makes them unique in this regard.and it is that they have the smallest hitbox in the game. It is true that this allows him to escape from this tricky situation, but this move is not without difficulty. In this case Szygenda has shown to have brutal limit control and we are sure that he has spent many hours in training mode to practice this situation.

Many would shake their pulse or miss a pixel, but her Kennen was kept in the perfect spaces so that the turrets would not detect it. Unfortunately this did not help KOI to win the game, and they will have to row from the bottom of the draw to achieve the long-awaited LEC title.