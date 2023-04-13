LoL: There will be new Porcelain skins

Riot Brightmoon confirmed that there will be more copies of the Porcelana skin line thanks to the success it had among the community.

The variety of champions in League of Legends makes it very easy for Riot Games also keep multiple instances of skins in-game. However, there are some collections that become more popular than others among the community, such as the line of Porcelain skins. After its success, the developer confirmed that it will add new models.

At the beginning of 2022 the developer launched the Porcelain skins collection as a celebration of the Chinese new year, focusing the details on different animals of the Chinese zodiac. With an entertaining cinematic called Lunar Revel and an in-game event, the community raved about this line of skins.

Read also: LoL: The 10 best toplaners of patch 13.7

In one of the development preview videos for the Chinese community of League of Legendsexecutive producer Jeremy “Riot Brightmoon” Lee confirmed the arrival of new aspects of the collection of Porcelain skins. “We have noticed all the love the masks have received and we are excited to revisit this universe to bring more of it,” she expressed.

In this way, it is clear that more champions will join luxury, Kindred, ezreal, Lissandra and amumu with his specimens from this collection. However, the rioter did not confirm if these new skins will arrive this season or we will have to wait for the next Chinese New Year to find out which characters will be part of this universe.

Read also: LoL: Riot talks about new accounts and smurf problems

Riot Brightmoon He also announced that they are already preparing an incredible cinematic for the next start of the season, trying to leave behind the controversy that arose over this year’s video. He added that they will be releasing more development trailer videos for better communication with the community.