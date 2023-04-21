LoL: This champion has been the best in the game for months, but almost no one plays it

The League of Legends community has a reputation for being very competitive. A certain mysticism has formed around the game and many believe that the interest of winning is above fun. However, this is almost never the case, and the champion select phase is a prime example. Over the years, players have shown that they are guided more by their preferences than by decisions that increase the chances of victory.. Almost everyone picks their favorite champions and takes out the ones they hate the most. Zed, for example, barely wins 49% of the games, but he’s still one of the most banned characters in the game.

a forgotten champion

The most striking data refers to the choice of characters. There is a champion who has long dominated the game in absolute silence. As of patch 12.18, introduced to League of Legends in September 2022, Nilah appears in one of the top five rankings when looking for champions with the highest win rate. She is not an especially easy champion to face, but she has Maintained a winning percentage above 53% and has only occasionally been outclassed by characters that have quickly been depowered through nerfs.

This situation raises a number of questions. When a League of Legends champion becomes too powerful, it doesn’t take long for the community to complain and demand a power down from Riot Games. But this is not the case for Nilah. There haven’t been many enthusiasts to try it out either. It is only played in 2.6% of matches and has a slightly higher block rate at 4.3%. Going back to Zed, the champion is banned in 37.7% of games played, across all ranks and servers combined.

Nilah’s numbers are also particularly significant. . Most League of Legends champions don’t balance with the goal of winning exactly half of the games. There are many elements to take into account, since various types of characters can be played in each lane. However, Riot Games has repeatedly confirmed its interest in having all ADCs, with a few exceptions, hover around a 50% win rate. This means that the character’s current 53.7% win rate is higher. It’s simple, if there are hardly any bot laners capable of tipping the scales, doing it in such an over-the-top way carries more weight for your team.

The developers themselves understood the problem. Nilah is a champion that is played exclusively in a position where most players prefer to use other character types.. Also, it’s not appealing enough to many community members who might be interested in using it to switch roles. The champion, for example, might catch the eye of some mid laners. However, they are not going to abandon their role and go bot bot just to play.

“Players didn’t like Nilah enough. A lot of them switched roles to play Pyke. I think the difference is that if you like what Pyke does, he’s the coolest champion in the whole game. Instead, for a player who wants a melee carry, Nilah isn’t enough to warrant a lane change.” Riot Axes on Nilah



Therefore, the character found himself in a somewhat strange situation. However, the developer is moderately satisfied. Although he is not among the most popular champions and is in the bottom 33% of League of Legends champions, he does have a relatively strong player base. In this regard, they assured that great improvements are not being worked on for her. . “If we can come up with something cool, all the better, but it doesn’t have to be. Nilah is at an acceptable point in terms of viewership. All she was saying is that she didn’t melee many players into the bot lane or anything like that “confirmed Riot Axes.