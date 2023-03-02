LoL: This is how Oscarinin plays, the Spanish ‘top laner’ who will replace Wunder from Fnatic

It seemed like an ‘open secret’ and both Anonimotum and Eros today would have confirmed it. Oscarinin will be the new top laner from Fnatic and will replace Wunder in the team that currently competes in the LEC of League of Legends. At just 19 years old, he has managed to make the leap to the top flight in EMEA, and his great performances in the subsidiary have not gone unnoticed.

with a career amateur very promising, made the jump to Superiga by the hand of G2 Arctic, where he already began to show his skills in the top lane and its great potential in the G2 Esports affiliate. So much so that there was talk that the samurai organization itself saw him as a possible medium-term option to be the player to occupy that position in the main team.

After leaving this subsidiary, he fell to another, to Fnatic. In a year in which there were many doubts in him and he was placed in the powerrankings as Tier C, Óscar demonstrated his great level in carry characters, and as a result he won the MVP in the spring 2022 season in a year in which his team swept the league and gave their rivals no chance.

Oscarinin’s style of play and strengths and weaknesses

Regarding his style of play, Oscarinin is a top laner who likes to play champions with the ability to lane the game. It is true that if he has to play tanks, he can play them, as is the case with Ornn, but where he shines the most is in aggressive online champions in which he can exploit his individual potential, something Fnatic has been missing in the top lane for a few splits nowin which they have decided to almost always play the weak side of the matchups

He is very knowledgeable about matchups and with good resources it can be an interesting engine to lead the team to victory. In addition, it could have a good synergy with Razork, since in the end they are both Spanish and their adaptation could be more bearable on a day-to-day basis in Berlin. Several of his favorite picks are Jayce, Gnar or Fiora, although if we had to opt for oneA flagship choice that would be, without a doubt, Gangplank’s.

As a weak point is that on some occasions disconnects in games or overdoes being aggressive online, exposing himself too much and committing himself to ganks from the enemy jungler that force him to spend summoner spells or end up dying. Despite this, he still has a great youth and room for improvement, so these failures will be polished over time and the arrival of a new coach at Fnatic.

Now, it will be time to wait for Fnatic to make the official decision and announce it on their social networks so that it debuts in the Berlin studios on March 11 with the arrival of the Spring Split to the LEC in which Fnatic must redeem himself after having signed their worst result in history as an organization.

