LoL: This is the ‘exploit’ of the Piedravigía that ruined hundreds of games

In the last few days, cases of players abusing an exploit in Piedravigía to have infinite gold have been reported.

If something characterizes the League of Legends, those are the errors or ‘bugs’ that can be found, although sometimes they can get out of hand. Recently, several cases of players were reported abusing an ‘exploit’ with the Observant Stonewatch, something that ruined a lot of qualifiers. Riot Games quickly took care of the situation, but the community still expressed their discontent and here we tell you what this error was about.

Heads up, we’ve disabled Watchful Wardstone due to an in-game exploit and are currently working on a fix. — League of Legends Dev Team (@LoLDev) April 12, 2023

Like all games, League of Legends is not free from errors or bugs that can harm the user experience. However, sometimes these can get out of control and ruin hundreds of games. In other cases, there are also ‘exploits’, which differ from the aforementioned errors because players can force and abuse them to their advantage. Precisely, Riot Games dealt in recent days with an exploit in the Observer Watchstone, item that ended up being disabled due to its great impact on the games.

In short, the players they could abuse this bug in the support item to get large amounts of gold. This was achieved by repeatedly buying and selling the Watchstone, something that could be done infinitely. If you have any doubts about what this looks like, you can check out Vandiril’s video, in which he exemplifies it perfectly. Upon learning of the bug, Riot Games quickly got to work and the first thing they did was disable the item, of course. In this way, the developers were able to work more calmly and fix the problem that was ruining the games.

Definitely, the Observer Watchstone exploit is now resolved, but anyway the users who suffered it expressed their disagreement with the matter. Despite this, we can highlight that Riot Games worked quickly to correct it and minimized the number of games that could be affected.