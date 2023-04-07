Published
LoL: What happened to them? Faker’s rivals and teammates 10 years after his LCK debut
Faker celebrated his tenth anniversary last Thursday in which he debuted in the LCK. At that time, no one knew that he would become the GOAT of League of Legends, not even the nine players who lived through this moment that will go down in the history of the game. What has become of his life ten years later?
Photo: LoL Esports
We arrived a little late to celebrate the “birthday” of Faker. His first LCK game was on April 6, 2013, for a fussy, 10 years and 1 day. At that time, many things were expected of this talented player, but not that he would lengthen his career so much and become one of the greatest icons in the history of League of Legends and his competitive one.
What impresses about this player is, above all, his palmares . We remember that he already has 3 Worlds titles, 2 MSI, 10 LCK, 856 games, 559 wins, 2,822 kills and 4,392 assists to his credit. In addition to these individual data, it is also worth noting his long career, since we are used to short-termism and ‘young’ withdrawals in the sector. What happened to the players who were in this famous first game of Faker in the LCK that measured to SKT TI#2 against CJ Entus Blaze?
Faker’s first companions
- Jeong”Impact” Eon-young: Faker isn’t the only one still active… Impact is still one of the mainstays of FlyQuest in NA. They took very different paths, league-wise, but they meet up regularly during international tournaments.
- Bae”Bengi” Seong-woong: Just like the Demon King, he is also a triple world champion. However, he withdrew in 2017, after a bad experience in China. However, Bengi joined forces with Faker again and is the current coach of T1
- Chae”piglets“” Gwang-jin: Unlike Faker, Piglet didn’t have the image of being a skilled player. Like Impact, he went to NA to play in the LCS where he combined good deeds with others that left something to be desired. To this was added the certain adaptation problems that he had during these years. Piglet has been retired since 2019, he also returned to T1 to coach a youth team, before leaving this project a few months ago, in February of this year..
- Read “poohmandu” Jeong-hyeon: He is the oldest player on this team (32 years old), and he was the first to retire, specifically in 2014. He then quickly embarked on a coaching career, whether it was in Korea, China, Japan or even Europe specifically with Misfits Gaming.
Faker’s first rivals
- Read “FlameHo-jong: This top laner he played Faker many times, but they never shared the same team. Flame played his last match in August 2019 and since then he has become a streamer, T1 ambassador and is also part of the LCK Riot signal.
- shin”Helios” Dong-jin – This Korean jungler has also tried his hand at North America. He was at Dignitas where he finished his degree in 2015. Since then he has alternated between casting and coaching.
- Kang”ambition” Chan-yong: the medium was another of the great promises of League of Legends together with Faker at that time, then he changed his role to jungle. With this change of role he achieved his most important title, that of world champion in 2017 with Samsung Galaxy after beating Faker’s team 3-0 Retired since late 2018, now a popular streamer.
- Kang”Cpt. Jack” Hyung-woo: The shooter had a short career compared to the rest of the players, retiring in 2016. Renowned for his mechanics at the time, he has had a great career outside of the rift, combining the analytical and strategic part with the of commentator. To this day, he is listed as an analyst for Riot Games.
- Ham”lustboy“Jang-sik: This support has a great tie to TSM, as it was where he has become most known in recent years, but he had a good presence during Faker’s first match in the LCK. He retired in October 2015 , after a disappointing Worlds. Since then he has coached several teams, especially this iconic NA outfit that could disappear in the coming months. After his last stint as manager of 100 Thieves, he is now a full-time content creator of lost ark