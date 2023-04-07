LoL: What happened to them? Faker’s rivals and teammates 10 years after his LCK debut

Faker celebrated his tenth anniversary last Thursday in which he debuted in the LCK. At that time, no one knew that he would become the GOAT of League of Legends, not even the nine players who lived through this moment that will go down in the history of the game. What has become of his life ten years later?

We arrived a little late to celebrate the “birthday” of Faker. His first LCK game was on April 6, 2013, for a fussy, 10 years and 1 day. At that time, many things were expected of this talented player, but not that he would lengthen his career so much and become one of the greatest icons in the history of League of Legends and his competitive one.

What impresses about this player is, above all, his palmares . We remember that he already has 3 Worlds titles, 2 MSI, 10 LCK, 856 games, 559 wins, 2,822 kills and 4,392 assists to his credit. In addition to these individual data, it is also worth noting his long career, since we are used to short-termism and ‘young’ withdrawals in the sector. What happened to the players who were in this famous first game of Faker in the LCK that measured to SKT TI#2 against CJ Entus Blaze?

Faker’s first companions

Jeong” Impact ” Eon-young: Faker isn’t the only one still active… Impact is still one of the mainstays of FlyQuest in NA. They took very different paths, league-wise, but they meet up regularly during international tournaments.

Bae” Bengi” Seong-woong: Just like the Demon King, he is also a triple world champion. However, he withdrew in 2017, after a bad experience in China. However, Bengi joined forces with Faker again and is the current coach of T1

Chae” piglets “” Gwang-jin: Unlike Faker, Piglet didn’t have the image of being a skilled player. Like Impact, he went to NA to play in the LCS where he combined good deeds with others that left something to be desired. To this was added the certain adaptation problems that he had during these years. Piglet has been retired since 2019, he also returned to T1 to coach a youth team, before leaving this project a few months ago, in February of this year..

Read “poohmandu” Jeong-hyeon: He is the oldest player on this team (32 years old), and he was the first to retire, specifically in 2014. He then quickly embarked on a coaching career, whether it was in Korea, China, Japan or even Europe specifically with Misfits Gaming.

Faker’s first rivals