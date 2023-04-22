LoL: Will there be more darkins after Naafiri? Sylas’ game gives a sneak peek

Sylas’ new game might not only reveal Naafiri’s first teaser but also the next Darkins we’ll see on the Rift.

After the release of thousandthe next character to make it to League of Legends is from the most popular race among the community: The Darkins. Naafiri she will be the next champion to join the rift, but will there be more dark ones in the game? the new game of sylas, The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story He gave us an advance.

Naafiri will be next to wreak havoc on the summoner’s rift. As usual, the developer takes advantage of its other games to give small advances. In this case, we were not only shown what for many is a teaser of the champion, but also another darkin that could join LoL.

Also read: LoL: When does the Neeko rework come out?

In the new game sylasThe Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story revealed what would be the first teaser of Naafiri, according to the renowned data miners Big Bad Bear. In addition, in a line of texts there is talk about the Darkinsnoting that Demacia knows about the existence of five of them, the fifth being a mystery to the community as yet.

The game mentions the Sword what is Aatroxthe Rhaast Scythe(Kayn), Varus what is he Bowhe Howl it would Naafiri and a last character, who is known as a “mandate I declare hate”. The appearance of this new dark generated debate among the community. Well, for some it could be Xolaani introduced in the Darkins expansion of Legends of Runeterra, while others believe that he will be a totally different champion related to Imperial Mandate.

Also read: LoL: 3 fun bot duos to play

Let us remember that with the advent of Naafiriwhich will be a killer for the mid lane would only be missing the support position for have a darkin champion. However, there will still be a long wait to find out the identity of this dark fifth, since nothing was mentioned on the subject in the leak of the next champion sheet.

Riot Games should reveal the release date of Naafiri in the next few days when he posts his champion roadmap. This will be a beast-type champion that is expected to have the appearance of a dog or a wolf, with the ability to control a pack.