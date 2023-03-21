LoL: Wunder explains the reasons for his substitution in Fnatic

It’s been 7 years since Wunder joined the LEC, former LCS. He is often forgotten by viewers, but he belongs to this category of players who started to break out very early (he started his career at the age of 14 and reached the top European League of Legends competition at the age of 17). Wunder has only missed the LEC playoffs twice in his long career: in his debut season, where Splyce finished eighth, and in the Winter Split. of 2023. Fnatic, but during the broadcast, Wunder revealed a surprising reason .

Lack of interest in playing on that team

Fnatic wanted to continue testing new players for the Spring Split, but in the end I didn’t have faith in this new team. I didn’t even try to join them, because I don’t think there is any reason for a player to try to join a team he doesn’t want to play with… That’s why Oscarinin was chosen. The coaching staff not only wanted to try him, but for my part, I did not want to try to play with this team. wunder



A reason that raises many questions

Wunder’s remarks won’t please everyone, and your career may even suffer. Beyond the fact that the Fnatic staff and others probably won’t like these statements, other teams potentially interested in the Dane might be put off. A player who makes such statements may damage the morale of an entire teamespecially when it comes to a veteran like Wunder.

Wunder’s professionalism may also be questioned. When you know how tough the competition is to get to the LEC, seeing these kinds of statements can grate on you to a certain extent. However, it should not be overlook that the Dane has already proven himself on the European and international stage. Going pro in League of Legends requires a huge sacrifice of time, both on a team and individual level. That Wunder decides that it is not worth it with this version of Fnatic can be understood from his point of view, why sacrifice so much if he is convinced that the results will not be there?

Finally, the last question that arises once again refers to to the environment within the team . Wunder has already been through several crises throughout his career and has moved on. Of course, everything has a beginning, but the fact that this is happening in a team whose management has often been criticized in recent years may not be so insignificant.

Another theory, which makes sense to some extent, is their ‘bad’ relationship with Rekkles . The latter was still under contract with G2 and had spent a year with the team when Wunder left the samurai discipline. This time, Wunder’s statement comes as Rekkles returns to the Fnatic discipline. Obviously, it can be a coincidence, although many times, and more in this sector, few things are.