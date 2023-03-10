LoL: Yuumi is back and has ‘broken’ the game with this bug

Yuumi’s redesign had intended to alleviate some of the frustration felt by players by playing against her in League of Legends. While it’s a bit early to tell if the desired result has been achieved, it won’t take long for players to notice an error while playing it. Although the error may appear quite anecdotal at first glance, in the current meta has a significant impact.

Regarding terms of communication, Riot Games does not always communicate the correction of errors or bugs that may be generated, as in the case of Aurelion Sol, where the study has not given any indication of a possible date for the resolution of certain failures. (note that this can’t be because they haven’t hit the nail on the head to fix them without affecting game balance and having a negative impact), although they did announce that this error will be corrected in the next days/hours.

What is this glitch and what impact does it have on the game?

The principle of this failure is very simple: every time Yuumi uses her W to join or leave an ally, the latter gains a accumulation of Tears of the Goddess. For example, Ezreal can get to lane with 45 stacks while the first minion wave hits lane.

The mistake is extremely annoying, because some ADCs are thought to be quite skilled early game, to make up for the rather high base damage on their spells. Giving them a lot more mana very quickly ensures they dominate the lane.

At the same time, AP carry is growing in both efficiency and popularity . The two most meta examples are Cho’Gath and Veigar, two champions that will build a Seraph’s Embrace during the game. If the combination between the void monster and Yuumi isn’t necessarily ideal, as the little cat doesn’t have a direct CC to match Cho’Gath’s, this isn’t necessarily the case for Veigar.

The Yordle relies more on poke than burst in the early going, and must repeatedly use its Q to gain stacks on its passive and generate more AP. So having a Yuumi that can restore her health and mana allows her to be much safer early game.

Is Yuumi OP with this error?

Until now, Yuumi doesn’t seem particularly strong. Of course, your overall win rate has increased, having gone from 45% in patch 13.4, to close to 50% overall. Instead, if we look at high rating, it becomes more problematic. Yuumi combines very well with Zeri (55% WR on Master+) who is his best partner in all Elos except from range Master+ where Veigar becomes your best ally (57% WR).

However the Veigar/Yuumi combo is not that OP in all elos. His overall win rate fluctuates a lot based on rank, and is around 50% overall. For example, this duo has a 54% win rate on Silverbut 45% in Diamond. However, it is the latter that should exploit such a subtle bug. So Yuumi is interesting, and maybe even too strong when we take into account the fact that players still have to get used to this new version and therefore risk to earn more tenths of a percentage to your win rate. However, he shouldn’t peak too high among the best champions either.