Lollapalooza 2023 breaks daily attendance record with over 103,000 people on Friday | Lollapalooza 2023

1 of 1 Billie Eilish performs as the main attraction ending the first day of Lollapalooza 2023, in São Paulo — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1 Billie Eilish performs as the main attraction ending the first day of Lollapalooza 2023, in São Paulo — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1

Lollapalooza 2023 broke the daily public record on Friday (24) of the festival, with more than 103,350 people, according to the festival’s organization. The first night had Billie Eilish as the main attraction.

The record was narrowly beaten. In 2022, the festival’s Saturday took 103,000 fans to the racetrack, on the day with Miley Cyrus and Asap Rocky in the line-up. In 2018, the Red Hot Chilli Peppers were the Friday headliners, with an official audience of 100,000 people.

How was the 1st day of Lolla 2023

Lollapalooza 2023: 5 (+1) attractions that marked the 1st night

The first of Lollapalooza was marked by the debuts of Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Kali Uchis in Brazil. The three artists showed why they are at the top of pop music today. The Interlagos Circuit, in São Paulo, received more than 103 thousand people, according to the festival’s production.

Among Brazilians, Black Alien announced, on stage, a feat with Xamã, Anavitória did a good vibes show in the early afternoon and Pedro Sampaio ended the presentation by stating that he is bisexual.

But only one attraction appeared twice and on different stages: Pabllo Vittar was not even in the line-up but sang with Sampaio and danced with Lil Nas X

