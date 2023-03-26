Lollapalooza 2023: Purple Disco Machine turns everything purple at the festival – 3/25/2023

03/25/2023 | 21:42





Purple Disco Machine performed on stage Perrys by Johnnie Walker Blonde at Lollapalooza Brasil 2023 this Saturday night, the 25th. , which also featured some dancers in cowboy hats onstage.

After an introduction with a robotic voice that recalled the times of his Kraftwerk compatriots, he opted for a set with some songs known to the general public, such as One More Timeby Daft Punk Call On Meby Eric Prydz, Kernkraft 400by Zombie Nation rain on meby Lady Gaga funkytownfrom Lipps Inc., blue mondayfrom New Order, Hold Me Closer, by Elton John and Britney Spears, among others. At the end of the presentation, the audience applauded.

In addition to those present at the Interlagos Circuit, the Purple Disco Machine show ended up with some unexpected spectators, since the Multishow channel, which broadcasts the main shows of Lollapalooza 2023, had to interrupt the Tame Impala transmission, using the electronic music to cover the programming.