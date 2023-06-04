London’s musically groundbreaking trovatore

Based on Enrico Caruso’s statement that you are for Giuseppe Verdi il trovatore ‘Only the Four Best Singers Are Needed’ from the Royal Opera House Covent Garden, which premiered on 2 June, is coming along well.

The direction of Adele Thomas, who has previously performed in Zurich, leaves much to be desired, but what really comes out of the hands of an excellent line-up of 6 fine singers and conductor Antonio Pappano is a sold-out evening. The film was a success. Crowd outside in London.

Hieronymus Bosch

is absolutely il trovatore One of those operas that may be targeted by those who consider opera to be a ridiculous art form. This story is full of incredible coincidences and when it comes down to it, singers just have to stand or sit and sing beautifully and die beautifully. A layered production of this work, let alone a contemporary one, seems almost impossible. And yet Adele Thomas has tried many things that sometimes work and sometimes don’t work at all. A set of stairs, very original and not particularly difficult for the singers, ‘awkward’ dancing and great singing by the choir members (choir director William Spaulding) and almost strange costumes (such as the sets designed by Annemarie Woods) There is an abundance of, which should refer to the satanic scenes by Hieronymus Bosch not actually works, but the emptiness that sometimes forms on the stage when the wonderfully singing choir and impressive dancers finally leave, creating dramatic images and Most of all, Caruso delivers on what he was talking about: very well sung lead roles.

From the expressive opening scene in which Roberto Tagliavini sings beautifully as Ferrando and shares ‘what came before’ with his soldiers and audience, the dancers crawling with their horned headdresses and masks, however virtuosic be a disturbing and sometimes downright disturbing presence. ,

The choir members on the stairs make noise, but that’s the intent. In the absence of that noise, the stillness, the concentration on the main characters becomes more touching, engrossing and engaging.

Tension

Antonio Pappano creates tension and color with the orchestra and lets Verdi’s nearly complete score do the work. The dancers and the choir busy marching have nothing to do with it. They either make you laugh and make you wonder if the director took the job seriously, or they annoy you with their noisy presence. This leads to undesirable situations when Count Luna sings:’tutto a deserto’ (everyone’s gone) while they’re kind of messing around with him. But, and that’s the director’s forte, there’s an added dimension. something that refers to barbaric times il trovatore Takes place, full of torture, pain, pyre and war. Hellish scenes that frame the human drama of the main characters, because that’s what it really is.

trauma

Let’s not forget how much trauma Azucena in particular endures. Seeing his mother dying on the same pyre, he threw his own son into the fire. She cannot forget the images and talks about them twice in detail. In the final act she describes it in very visual language. ,Behold the fiery flames. They are already touching it. His burning hair sends sparks into the sky. Look at his eyes hanging out of his sockets. Who can save me from these terrible images?,

ridiculous

Her mother’s last call for revenge has echoed in her head all her life, and Adele Thomas tries to heed it in her directorial debut. Azucena is a character full of elemental strength, but her sometimes bizarre characterization becomes somewhat of a caricature and therefore lacks the desired effect. Burton does an impressive rendering of it. As a strong woman who almost crosses all of Spain on foot to find Manrico, Thomas also makes her laugh. If she is caught, she can easily fight her way free with a small amount of ropes on the ropes to which the two men have tied her. Unfortunately, this happens a few times, making the effect laughable.

In dramatic scenes like narration’Alera condotta in seppi al suo destin tremendo.’ (She was chained to her terrible fate.’) Jamie Barton is at her best in the role of Azucena. his aria’stride la wampawas gruff and unsophisticated, but for the rest of the performance, Burton was convincing, dramatic and vocally strong. Her firm, but muffled chest voice produced deeply emotional notes and her interpretation was reminiscent of Verdi’s idea of ​​making Azucena the opera’s protagonist.

Title – Roll

In the end he didn’t and the tenure became the title role. Mariko was sung by Riccardo Masi. He doesn’t have the heroic voice of Franco Corelli or the sun-drenched voice of Pavarotti, but he makes a fine troublemaker. His lyrical pieces are beautiful and in the final duet with Azucena, he moves on. In the scenes with Leonora, his voice shines and although he has no clear voice timbre, he heroically holds his ‘in’di cuella pira’, preceding areaah si ben mio‘ His rendition was a loudly acclaimed climax.

their rivals

His rival and, as it turns out, his brother, Count Luna, was an almost old-fashioned impressionist singing Ludovic Tezier. For many years now he has reigned as the Verdi baritone of our time and even in London he has let his bronze, big voice echo liberally in the far corners of the theatre. Grand in all scenes, but very involved and above all the most beautiful singing, his Luna stood like a house and the great aria, perhaps the most beautiful that Verdi wrote for baritone. Il belles del su souriso’ It was a great and soulful performance. Without acting too much, he could beautifully enunciate and shape his complex character full of lust, hatred and aggression and his voice was as radiant as his golden yellow dress.

Politics

The object of his lust is Leonora, a lady-in-waiting to the Spanish Queen. I deliberately mention this because in interpersonal drama il trovatore Certainly against a political background. Count Luna, a supporter of the king, fights with his army against Count Urgel and his men, joined by Manrico. So Manrico is not only an adversary in battle, but also a rival when it comes to Leonora’s affections. The fact that, as a rival and as the son of a ‘gypsy’, he competes for the hand and heart of a lady-in-waiting only intensifies the contrast to the aristocratic Luna. Even Leonora’s partner Ines, played to a very impressive role by Jet Parker artist Gabriele Kupcito, has difficulty with her choice.

Marina Rebecca was in top form as Leonora. Her voice is not a typical Verdi soprano if by that you mean a dark, velvety, round voice. Her instrumentation is clear with a (precious) metallic core and height, more in the tradition of a Leonora Raina Kabiwanska* and Kristina Dutkom than Leontine Price and Zinka Milanov. Her legato is exemplary as is her diction and as an actress she plays most roles. His opening barTessia La Notte Placida and Cablet love this story ‘were very good, but especially with Aria in her big scene in the fourth act’D’amore Su’ali Rosie‘ And the rest of the scene, rendered without cuts, he’s on a roll. Her piano and dramatic charge of the scene earned her a well-deserved ovation. She is dramatic in the final scene and dies beautifully. She herself was surprised that the poison she had consumed worked so quickly. When she apologizes for her act, she is really touched. Manrico also lets go of his anger and we see the two characters confidently saying goodbye to each other and to life.

cycle of violence

Manrico is beheaded, Leonora dies of the poison she herself took, Luna watches. Azucena will also die and she will have the last word. Her mother has been avenged and Luna must live with the thought that she decapitated her own brother. The last word belongs to Azucena. ,mother, you have been avenged‘, but a new cycle of trauma and violence will undoubtedly begin.

Respect

Four lead roles (perhaps there are not so many good but very good singers in the world) plus a very good Ferrando, a very promising Ines and well-played minor roles, almost lived up to Caruso’s words. But it also needs a very good conductor like Antonio Pappano for a top performance. As always, he operated with precision and conviction. The orchestra sounds beautiful and does much more than support. The introduction of leitmotifs creates dramatic tension. The great respect with which Pappano approaches the score (with almost all of the notes Verdi wrote for the premiere in 1853) and the always natural-feeling piquant or, conversely, prolonged tempi, results in an intensely memorable It is evening.

half mind

If Adele Thomas had dared to seriously implement her idea of ​​a truly hellish reimagining of the play, it would have been an unforgettable production. However, she is half-hearted and careful when it comes to truly innovative theatre. He seems to be ashamed of (his direction) il trovatore take seriously. For example, she can’t do anything with the big hits of the choir. ‘Vedi Le Fosse’ In which a gooseberry plays a major role. She does not dare to leave the anvil out or make full use of it, so she fogs the anvil half on stage and half in the wings.

She opts for an abstract stage image with bare stairs, but unconsciously adds painted paper clouds. The painted canvas, opening and closing with the entrance to hell, sets the tone for references to Hieronymus Bosch, but takes on a comic-like character rather than becoming sinister. Thomas tries to make the characters dynamic by having everyone walk up and down the stairs, but when it comes down to it, they re-sing their big scenes, as in a traditional performance, standing or sitting at the front of the room. And that really sums up his direction. Half innovative, half conventional, half serious, half fake, half successful, but unfortunately also half unsuccessful.

il trovatore Can be seen at the Royal Opera House Covent Garden in London until 2 July (with two alternating Leonoras and Manricos).

But because not everyone was able to make it to London, the performance can be seen in cinemas around the world on 13 June. Filmhallen in Amsterdam, among others, but also in Vue cinemas throughout the Netherlands.

