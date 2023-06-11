Look An expensive bag, tears, his girlfriend celebrating with him and a cigar: this is how Erling Holland experienced the finale and the after-party. Champions League

He didn’t play a good Champions League final, Erling Haaland, but the Norwegian immediately took the ‘treble’ with the ‘Citizens’ in his first season at Manchester City. And it naturally caused a lot of emotion. “I cried for the first time in years,” he later said. Also spent some quality time with friend Isabelle. In the early hours he posted a photo with a cigar in his mouth.

There was also a surprise moment with Haaland before the final. The colorful travel bag grabbed attention when the Norwegian stepped into the dressing room in the wake of Kevin De Bruyne and Pep Guardiola. It was a bag from the luxury brand Louis Vuitton which is made from recycled materials. Those interested will have to loosen their wallets. The bag is on sale for €9,939 (excluding VAT) – previously selling for less than €4,500 on the Louis Vuitton site.

The bag is for sale on Sotheby’s website for less than 10,000 euros. © Sotheby’s



Haaland turned pale in the match itself. He didn’t play a good match, but after the final whistle, he didn’t let that bother him. He let emotions run wild. In an interview after the match, the striker said, “I cried for the first time in a long time.” “As everyone knows, this was my biggest dream. Now I have done it. It is incredible. I am very tired after a long season, but at the same time very happy. It is the first Champions League for this club. The league trophy is there and hopefully the first of many.

He also had free time on the field to celebrate with his girlfriend Isabelle Johansson. After a nice chat – the couple took a chair with them on the field – they enjoyed the victory. The Norwegian flag certainly could not be missing during the festivities. His girlfriend Isabel, 19, had recently moved from Norway to Manchester to be with her boyfriend.

The city party continued into the early hours. Haaland posted a picture on Instagram with a cigar in his mouth. So Haaland’s body will not have many hours of sleep. But after a long and grueling season, it’s definitely time to throw away the belt.

