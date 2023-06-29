Look Beyoncé by Tom Holland and Zendaya | Celebrities profess their love for each other with ‘Love on Top’ in concert

celebritiesTom Holland (27) and Zendaya (26) are still madly in love with each other. This is evident from video images shared by fans of Beyoncé’s concert in Poland. The actor couple can be seen singing ‘Love On Top’ to each other. On social media, the pictures are being hailed by fans as the “cutest” thing they’ve ever seen. “The fact that they decided to sing this for each other is so sweet,” one person wrote on Twitter. The pair met on the sets of Spiderman.


