Look Chaos again after Harry Styles’ concert: “Really hell, that’ll be a night to sleep at the station” | harry styles play werchter

concertOnce again the getaway was rough in Werchter, this time after a concert by pop prince Harry Styles. Like last week after Bruce Springsteen performed, the organization went completely wrong, so that many of the 60,000 fans had to queue for hours to board a shuttle bus to Leuven, where the last trains left long before arrival. Was done “She’ll have a night at the station.”



June 25 2023

Concert organizer Live Nation had already announced that all access roads to Werchter and Hacht would be closed after the show. Fans who were dropped off by car near the festival grounds had to go back to Leuven by bus anyway and could not be picked up at the site after the concert.

But apparently there were very few shuttle buses used. At the end of the concert, people were already heading for the exits so as not to cause chaos again, but the waiting time for the bus soon extended to two to three hours. “We have been queuing for one and a half hours and the queue is still very long. Surely wait a few more hours and mom will be waiting for us in Leuven”, say Britt Mules and Friedl Swinen.

© VTM News



“Organization is Hell”

Mother Chris van Holderbeke and three minor children stood in line for three hours to get on a shuttle bus. “We are tired. No trains now. We had to call someone to pick us up in Leuven. There is no place to park. This is hell. Sorry, the performance was really great, but the outfit and getting out of here is really hell”, she sighs.

There are many complaints on social media as well. “There were very few buses, the train waited for half an hour, but thousands of people were unable to take their train. The police allowed them inside the station as far as possible from the point of view of security. Many had to wait for up to four hours for the next train in the morning. Didn’t they know in advance that 60,000 people would come?

Apart from this, there was also the entry of Pink last weekend! And the escapade of Bruce Springsteen caused much chaos. And then the busiest festival weekend in Werchter is yet to begin.

Look Harry Styles has totally nailed Werchter’s pasture

© VTM News



