Look De Bruyne walks out to Red Devils with blaring music as teammates celebrate: “This party won’t stop” | Champions League

Single play to Kevin de Bruyne (31). In the Champions League final, he bowed out on the half-hour mark. Catching the butt after the sprint. He tried again, but was forced to step aside. “My hamstring is torn,” he said after winning the final in front of VTM and HLN cameras. He is also out for international matches with the Red Devils. “But the party won’t stop now,” said de Bruyn. His family and teammates helped make sure he didn’t let it get to his heart.

Look Teammates celebrating Interrupt interview De Bruyne

Suddenly he was squatting, De Bruyne. With a grin on his face, he felt the ass. It looked serious right away. The caretakers of the city also reached the pitch. The Red Devils also tried after talks with Pep Guardiola. but in vain. After a bad cross, he felt he could not continue. Biting his lip in despair, he stepped aside. Guardiola consoled him. He sat on the bench with an ice pack wrapped around the hamstring.

Rodri’s goal in the second half gave a positive sign. He clapped loudly, whipped the audience and jumped up and ran. Same after collecting the medal after the game. De Bruyne observed enthusiastically. The consolation of wife Michel Lacroix and their children was also undoubtedly good. They came down to the ground to hug her during the party.

Look De Bruyne jumps up and celebrates with family

“Since the match at Bayern two months ago, I have had problems with my hamstring. I struggled with it a bit. Now the hamstring is completely torn. Not fun, because I was well into the match, but”, De Bruyne later said in front of VTM and HLN cameras. “But we won and that’s what matters. It’s history for the team and the club. We’ve taken an extra step. It’s pure joy. The party will never stop.”

Neither did it during the interview with De Bruyne. Teammate Jack Grealish led the celebration and passed into the mixed area with a loud music box. The trophy also fell on the head of ‘KDB’. He took it with a big smile. De Bruyne will miss the international matches (June 17 and 20) with the Red Devils due to his injury.

De Bruyne also said that he spoke to Romelu Lukaku for “a minute” after the game. “It’s not nice to see a friend like this (after his miss, Ed), but that’s sport. He congratulated me and said we deserved to win.

Look This is the moment De Bruyne got injured

© Reuters



© Reuters



© ANP/EPA



Foreign media see fate as punishing De Bruyne and call Lukaku the anti-hero of the final: “He had three options: score, score or … score”.

“He’ll go through the same way after the World Cup”: Henry believes Lukaku, who was racially abused after a miss, should undergo trauma treatment again



you can’t see this content This content may include cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies to still display content.