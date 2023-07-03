Look “Everything felt like a fairy tale”: Thibaut Courtois and Michelle Gerzig share post-wedding film Play

That it was a party. A post-wedding film in which Thibaut Courtois (31) and Michelle Gerzig (26) said yes to each other. Images of the opening dance, fireworks and after-party at the delightful Château de la Croix de Gardes in Cannes. “I am still in awe of how beautiful my wife looked in her beautiful white dress,” Courtois wrote on Instagram.

Look This is how Michel Gerzig and Thibaut Courtois celebrated their wedding

read this also. reconstruction. The wedding day of Thibaut Courtois (31) and Michel (26) was somewhat mysterious

Strict confidentiality was requested so it was left to wait day after And photos of Thibaut Courtois and Michel Gerzig’s wedding ceremony and the party that followed in the days that followed.

The goalkeeper was in a blue suit, Michelle chose a stylish white dress. On Instagram, the bridal couple shared an aftermovie with images that weren’t previously distributed. “The day I married my best friend was just a dream come true,” Courtois captioned the video.

“It was the happiest day of my life as I was surrounded by my loved ones. From the moment we first met, to the beautiful ceremony, incredible dinner and after party, everything felt like a fairy tale.”

“I am still in awe of how beautiful my wife looked in her beautiful white dress. You are truly the love of my life and I am so happy for all the beautiful moments we have to come.



you can not see this content This content includes cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies for content to still be displayed.

In the previous pictures we have already seen parts of the big party that took place that evening. Martin Garrix, real name Martijn Garritsen, was one of the notable attendees when guests arrived at the fairy tale palace at the beginning of the evening. The reason was simple: Garrix, already voted the world’s ‘DJ of the Year’ four times by ‘DJ Mag’ and best known for the hit ‘Animals’, was the headliner of a dance party with festival-like proportions. Courtois is a huge fan and loyal visitor of Tomorrowland anyway.

Look “The exuberance of life, until we die”: Thibaut and Michel delight

It showed how Courtois and Gerzig, in silver glitter dresses with a high slit and white sneakers underneath, regularly stood behind the DJ booth to play the Dutch DJ and producer’s many hits to the guests. Sometimes even with a smoke cannon in hand. Or subtle: on ‘High on Life’, among other things, the party reached one of its many climaxes. Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’, featuring Thibaut and Michele intimately together, was one of the closing songs. At quarter to six in the morning the last guests went home by minibus at dawn.

Thibaut and Michel go on a honeymoon vacation to the Maldives. An exclusive resort with a private beach just for them.



you can not see this content This content includes cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies for content to still be displayed.

© RV



captain’s armband Charming image on the dance floor: Valerie Courtois, Thibaut’s sister, wearing a captain’s armband on her arm, mockingly referred to last week’s fiasco when Courtois left the Red Devils’ camp to go to Estonia because he Couldn’t do that. Agreed with Tedesco’s decision to sign Romelu Lukaku against Austria. Valerie is a former volleyball player who played for the national team Yellow Tigers until her retirement from top volleyball in 2019. Brand new sister-in-law Michelle Gerzig eagerly took over the band later that evening. Also striking: the white and personalized sneakers that many guests wore especially for the dance party.

Look Michel Gerzig and Thibaut Courtois were married at this location

in the picture. This is where Thibaut Courtois (31) and Michel Gerzig (26) married in Hitchcockian elegance