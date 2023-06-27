Look Harry Styles fan Famke (19) experienced an amazing moment during a concert in Werchter: “Never expected he would accept it”. rotisserie

“I’m going to do this. I’m going to do this.” The video that Famke posted on her TikTok begins like this, where you see Harry Styles walking in her direction. She’s been waiting a whole year for Saturday, June 24, to watch Pop Idol live and complete a mission. Ever since Harry Styles took to the stage two years ago with crochet sweaters in all the colors of the rainbow, many fans have followed the trend. Femke, who has her knowledge of yarn, made a sweater for herself. She also created a matching beanie, which she handed directly to the style icon after three tries on Saturday. Harry Styles begrudgingly accepted it and even dragged it off stage. Famke replied, “It’s a dream come true for the fans.”

“Usually when stuff is thrown at him, he throws it back at the audience. He took my hat backstage. It hit only the third time. The security personnel were so kind that whenever I threw the hat, they always returned it. ” He is getting a lot of support from Harry Styles followers around the world on TikTok. The video has garnered nearly 19,000 likes and over 300,000 views.

“I saw in the video how I was trembling. But the concert was really great”, Famke still enjoys. Her mother doesn’t understand the hype. Wendy laughs, “I guess I’m too old for this.” She slept in her room in Leuven, and then went out at six in the morning to be one of the first to enter. Last year we called the whole family over to get tickets. She’s a huge fan and she makes it Wanted very badly.

