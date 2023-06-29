Look inside You Can Now Rent the Iconic Hot Pink ‘Barbie’ Dream House (And Ken Renovated It) Via Airbnb InstagramHLN

showbizIf you want to spend the sunny holidays in a bright pink dream villa this summer, you can book a Barbie home through Airbnb. For the occasion, her boyfriend Ken has revamped the beach house in Malibu. Expect a good dose of cowboy gear, a dance floor for line dancing, and a giant horse. The action comes in honor of the highly anticipated live-action film ‘Barbie’ starring Margot Robbie (32) and Ryan Gosling (42).

Look barbie’s bright pink house is in malibu

“Welcome to my condom, While Barbie is away, she handed me the keys to my dream home in Malibu this summer. My room can be yours for a night,” Ken writes on the Airbnb website. So Ken has renovated the bright pink dream villa. The house is filled with cowboy gear, a giant horse, a closet full of iconic Ken costumes. and an outdoor dance floor – where you can learn to line dance. “I added a few variations to bring some much-needed Ken energy into the house,” he explains.

The life-size pink mansion is located right on Malibu Beach and has panoramic views. The villa has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a large swimming pool, which includes a water slide. Apart from this, there is also a cinema hall and a gym. Of course, Barbie’s favorite color pink is present throughout the house.

Unique

To stay in ‘Barbie’s’ dream house, you must request one by July 17 at 7 p.m. at Airbnb.com/kendreamhouse. Only two people will get two nights on July 21 and 22. Guests are responsible for transportation to and from Malibu. In addition to accommodation, those selected will also receive yellow and pink roller skates and a ken-style surfboard to take home. Exclusively for this one-of-a-kind event, Airbnb will donate proceeds to Save the Children, an international organization dedicated to the well-being of children.

barbie movie

The one-time promotion is done to celebrate the release of the much-anticipated ‘Barbie’ movie. Margot Robbie plays the lead role alongside Ryan Gosling in the print. They shine as Barbie and Ken. Movie studio Warner Bros. managed to get a real star cast for the film. These include pop princess Dua Lipa, ‘Ugly Betty’ star America Ferrera, ‘Bridgerton’ actress Nicola Coughlan, ‘Elf’ actor Will Ferrell, Hollywood star Helen Mirren, comedy actress Kate McKinnon, Marvel actor Simu Liu and ‘Sex Education’ star Emma Mackie. Are included. And Nkuti Gatwa stars in ‘Barbie’.

‘Barbie’ will be released in cinemas in Belgium on Wednesday, 19 July 2023.

Watch the trailer of ‘Barbie’ below:

