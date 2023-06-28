Look Michelle Gerzig pops captain’s question at wedding party with Thibaut Courtois Red Devils, first photos of wedding ceremony released Play

It was a party – including the Red Devils agreeing on the issue of captaincy. Thibaut Courtois (31) and Michelle Gerzig (26) said yes to each other as the first pictures of the wedding have surfaced on Instagram. At the delightful Château de la Croix de Gardes in Cannes, a beautiful ceremony was followed by a true celebration. To the upbeat tunes of Dutch DJ Martin Garrix (27), the party looked like a mini-Tomorrowland.

Strict confidentiality was requested so it was left to wait day after For photos of Thibaut Courtois and Michel Gerzig’s wedding ceremony and the party that followed. Courtois first showed the photos on Instagram. The goalkeeper was in a blue suit, Michelle chose a stylish white dress.



There was a big party after the ceremony. Martin Garrix, real name Martijn Garritsen, was one of the notable attendees when guests arrived at the fairy tale palace at the beginning of the evening. The reason was simple: Garrix, already voted the world’s ‘DJ of the Year’ four times by ‘DJ Mag’ and best known for the hit ‘Animals’, was the headliner of a dance party with festival-like proportions. Courtois is a huge fan and loyal visitor of Tomorrowland anyway.

Among the 300 people in attendance will be (former) teammates Hazard, Benzema and Modric, as well as Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, but they are not visible in the images. Spanish influencers. Michel invited some Israeli models and actresses such as Omer Nudelman, Katya Levin and Anna Zak. They eagerly shared pictures of the festivities on their social media.

It showed how Courtois and Gerzig, in silver glitter dresses with a high slit and white sneakers underneath, regularly stood behind the DJ booth to play the Dutch DJ and producer’s many hits to the guests. Sometimes even with a smoke cannon in hand. Or subtle: on ‘High on Life’, among other things, the party reached one of its many climaxes. Fireworks in Cannes. Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’, featuring Thibaut and Michele together, was one of the closing songs. At quarter past six in the morning the last guests went home by minibus at dawn.

captain’s question

Charming image on the dance floor: Valerie Courtois, Thibaut’s sister, wearing a captain’s armband on her arm, mockingly referred to last week’s fiasco when Courtois left the Red Devils’ camp to go to Estonia because he Couldn’t do that. Agreed with Tedesco’s decision to sign Romelu Lukaku against Austria. Valerie is a former volleyball player who played for the national team Yellow Tigers until her retirement from top volleyball in 2019. Brand new sister-in-law Michelle Gerzig eagerly took over the band later that evening. Also striking: the white and personalized sneakers that many guests wore especially for the dance party.

The location of the celebration has long been a well-kept secret. In the end it turned out to be the Château de la Croix de Gardes, a majestic palace in the hills of Cannes. The property was the setting for Alfred Hitchcock’s To Catch a Thief. Although the 310 guests did not know until a few hours before the start that the wedding would take place. they only got one more hour pick up point through Cannes.

To top it all off, there was one last party in a limited and intimate setting followed by wedding holidays in Maldives. Thibaut and Michelle opted for an exclusive resort with a private beach.

