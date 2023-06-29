Look Opening dance, cutting the cake and enjoying the fireworks: Thibaut Courtois and Michel Gerzig reveal more about the fairy tale wedding InstagramHLN

That it was a party. Thibaut Courtois, 31, and Michelle Gerzig, 26, said yes to each other in more pictures from the wedding that have surfaced on Instagram. Images of the opening dance, and also the fireworks at the delightful Château de la Croix des Gardes in Cannes.

Strict confidentiality was requested so it was left to wait day after And photos of Thibaut Courtois and Michel Gerzig’s wedding ceremony and the party that followed in the days that followed.

The goalkeeper was in a blue suit, Michelle chose a stylish white dress. In the images distributed on Thursday, we see more moments: photos of the opening dance, but also Michelle throwing her bridal bouquet into the crowd, the couple watching the beautiful fireworks display with all the attendees and Michelle kissing her husband. Fed the wedding cake. ,



In the previous pictures we have already seen parts of the big party that took place that evening. Martin Garrix, real name Martijn Garritsen, was one of the notable attendees when guests arrived at the fairy tale palace at the beginning of the evening. The reason was simple: Garrix, already voted the world’s ‘DJ of the Year’ four times by ‘DJ Mag’ and best known for the hit ‘Animals’, was the headliner of a dance party with festival-like proportions. Courtois is a huge fan and loyal visitor of Tomorrowland anyway.

The images do not feature well-known football players, but a number of Spanish influential figures. Michel also invited some Israeli models and actresses such as Omer Nudelman, Katya Levin and Anna Zak. They eagerly shared pictures of the festivities on their social media.

It showed how Courtois and Gerzig, in silver glitter dresses with a high slit and white sneakers underneath, regularly stood behind the DJ booth to play the Dutch DJ and producer’s many hits to the guests. Sometimes even with a smoke cannon in hand. Or subtle: on ‘High on Life’, among other things, the party reached one of its many climaxes. Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’, featuring Thibaut and Michele intimately together, was one of the closing songs. At quarter past six in the morning the last guests went home by minibus at dawn.

Thibaut and Michel go on a honeymoon vacation to the Maldives. An exclusive resort with a private beach just for them.

captain’s armband Charming image on the dance floor: Valerie Courtois, Thibaut’s sister, wearing a captain’s armband on her arm, mockingly referred to last week’s fiasco when Courtois left the Red Devils’ camp to go to Estonia because he Couldn’t do that. Agreed with Tedesco’s decision to sign Romelu Lukaku against Austria. Valerie is a former volleyball player who played for the national team Yellow Tigers until her retirement from top volleyball in 2019. Brand new sister-in-law Michelle Gerzig eagerly took over the band later that evening. Also striking: the white and personalized sneakers that many guests wore especially for the dance party.

in the picture. This is where Thibaut Courtois (31) and Michel Gerzig (26) married in Hitchcockian elegance