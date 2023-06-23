Look Rihanna stole the show with her pregnant belly in a tight transparent dress. celebrities

celebritiesRihanna, 35, wowed everyone at Cannes as she watched her partner A$AP Rocky perform. The singer wore a tight, transparent dress in which her pregnant belly was clearly visible, as a result of which all the cameras were focused on her. She announced her pregnancy in February at the Super Bowl halftime show. It is not yet known when their second child will be born.


Rihanna flaunts pregnant belly in a tight transparent dress
Rihanna flaunts pregnant belly in a tight transparent dress ©Twitter

