Look within Rod Stewart sells villa with its own football field and 19 bathrooms for 65 million euros

celebrities65 million euros. That’s what Rod Stewart (78) is asking for his Beverly Hills estate. The singer held onto the influential domain for less than 30 years.

The European-style villa was designed in the 1990s by renowned architect Richard Landry, who also designed the homes of Mark Wahlberg and (now former couple) Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the time. Plus there’s a separate guest house, extensive grounds with a built-in barbecue, the obligatory swimming pool and even a football pitch. In front of the main entrance with pillars, a huge fountain attracts attention.

© MLS / Backgrid



The London-born rocker returned permanently to England in 2016 with third wife Penny Lancaster (52, photo) and their sons Alastair (17) and Aiden (12). The family lives in Essex, just outside London. The boys study in a nearby school. Rod has a ‘country house’ in the United States, specifically in Palm Beach, Florida. According to experts, he is fully engaged in the management of his property. He is also in talks to sell his music catalogue.

© MLS / Backgrid



From the sale of this villa, Stewart is making some serious profits: He bought the land for 11 million euros at the time, and is now selling it for 55 million euros.

Dressing room that fits countless pairs of shoes. © Ryan Lahiff / Douglas Elliman / ME



The house has thirteen bedrooms and no less than nineteen bathrooms, two of which are entirely in marble. Other notable areas in the house include speakeasy Bar, wine cellar, multiple garages for cars and motorcycles, full kitchen outside.

One of two bathrooms made entirely of marble. © Ryan Lahiff / Douglas Elliman / ME



Speakeasy Bar. © Ryan Lahiff / Douglas Elliman / ME



Whoever buys this massive villa will also be a neighbor to stars like Justin Bieber, The Rock, Adele and Denzel Washington. They also live in Beverly Park, one of the most expensive gated communities in Beverly Hills.

© Ryan Lahiff / Douglas Elliman / ME



The interior of the villa is decorated in a classic English style. © MLS / Backgrid



In addition to the large swimming pool, a built-in barbecue and huge fireplace, the Stewarts also had a football field built on the vast domain.

© Ryan Lahiff / Douglas Elliman / ME



“At three in the morning I got a call. Britney Spears wanted to dye her hair black now”: celebrity hairdresser Kim Vo opens up (+)

Rod Stewart turned down a million to sing in Qatar, but Robbie Williams did

Inside viewer. Drake sells his 22-bathroom property for 81 million: “The interiors are taken care of by Belgium”