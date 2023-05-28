Looking at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 edition

2023 Cannes Film Festival to open with historical dramaBarry’s Zone, Thereafter he mainly focused on the images of the medialized libel case against his ex-wife. Amber Heard was on display, the American actor returned Johnny Depp Back to the silver screen. Depp was infuriated when his ex wrote in an opinion piece that he was a victim domestic violenceHowever, without naming Depp, and then they sued him for defamation. “Everything you’ve read about me and my life in the last five or six years is fiction, badly written fiction”, Depp responded to the criticism he had received since the trial with his ex-wife. in the role of the French king Louis XV Depp returns to Cannes. He did so alongside Maven, who not only directs the film, but also plays the title character, Jean Vaubernier. American film producer Martin Scorsese Submitted my final pitch on Saturday, May 20th, Western’assassins of the flower moon‘, For. He has worked with the likes of Sam Levinson (“The Idol”), Kim Ji-woon (“Cobweb”), James Mangold (“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”) and Frederic Taylor (“L’Abbe Pierre – Une Vie de Combat”). Did. ‘) within the official squad, but outside the competition. This year, Scorsese brought film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone and Jesse Plemons, among others, to the French seaside town. American Wes Anderson Then settled in Cannes with ‘asteroid cityIn pocket. Although the official selection included some familiar faces, the Cannes Film Festival has made some progress. Representation re. Seven of the 21 competition films were made by a female director: one record,

Belgian delegation in Cannes

This year our country had to deal with some Belgian co-production, For example, the Dardenne brothers are represented in the competition selection through their production company Les Films du Fleuve, which produced ‘The Old Oak’ in addition to ‘Jeanne du Barry’. side competition uncertain relationship, which seeks daring and original works by lesser-known filmmakers, counts a Belgian candidate. went into it’Prognostic‘ (“Augire”), the first feature film of the Belgian-Congolese musician and actor Baloji, premiered. the film won the award NewVoice, Belgian actors Marc Zinga and Lucie Debé play the lead roles. Before moving on to life as a solo artist, Baloji was active as MC Balo in the Liege rap formation Starflame. Currently he has been living in Ghent for some time. Also Belgian co-production’les crows‘ Morocco was honored by Kamal Lazraq: the film received prize du jury Un certain regard programme. Who won the Grand Prize of Un Certain Regard section?how to have sexby British director Molly Manning Walker. The film is about three young friends who go on a holiday to Crete. One of them wants to lose her virginity, but things go wrong. The film uses such holiday stereotypes to address issues such as consent to sex and rape. belgian-french filmil pluot dans la maison‘ Belgian filmmaker Paloma Sermon-Dai is in semen de la critiqueOne of the parallel sections of the Cannes Film Festival was awarded the prize French touch, The film was praised by the jury for its “creative audacity”. ‘Il pleite dans la maison’ portrays the relationship between 17-year-old Purde and her 15-year-old younger brother Mackenzie, who live on their own.



golden palm

golden palm at the film festival Cannes Went to see French film this year.anatomie d'une chute' By justin tree, The film tells the story of a writer who is arrested for murder after her husband dies under mysterious circumstances in the snow. She tries to prove her innocence during the trial. Tryatt directed the story, but also co-wrote the story. This is only the third time in the history of the film festival that a Woman Take the top prize. before that: jane campion with 'The Piano' in 1993 and juliet ducournau With a French-Belgian co-production 'Titan' in 2021. The Grand Prix was awarded'area of ​​interestby Jonathan Glazer. Last year, the Belgian film 'Close' had won this award. The jury's prize was awarded to Finnish director Aki Kaurismäki for his work.fallen leaves, Türkiye Merv Dizdar ('About Dry Grass') won Best Actress, while Japanese Koji Yakusho Best Actor Award for his role in 'Perfect Days'. Best Screenplay was for 'Monster' by Hirokazu Koreida.