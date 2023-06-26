Looking back: 10 highlights of the Harry Styles concert in Amsterdam in 2022

1) anticipation

@stellaleloux If you saw me and wondered if this took your pic DM me on insta and I’ll check it out <3 #harrystyles #ziggodome #amsterdam #harrystylesamsterdam @HSHQ ♬ سيت - harry styles

You spent months planning your outfit, finding the perfect boa color, and trying all kinds of makeup looks and hairstyles. And of course you’ve followed all the previous Love On Tour shows closely via TikTok, Twitter and Instagram. What will he wear in Amsterdam? Will he sing Fine Line again or Medicine? What Should Be On Your Plate: The anticipation of the LOT is not to be underestimated.

2) Dress

Wembley 1 could never happen. Editors may not be objective (haha you think? However: I’ve attended a lot of shows), but this was by far the best outfit I’ve seen on tour.

3) that hair

I’m afraid she’s everything to me pic.twitter.com/0N9jHSnLqi — Shatha (@signoftimesH) 9 July 2022

That crest. And this moment, by the way.

4) Umm… this?

choke her with a view of the ocean 😳 pic.twitter.com/XB62NFAGvB — hsd love on tour (@hsdlot) 9 July 2022

Therefore, we will not write about it further.

5) Environment

Harry is the best fan. Celebrities, reviewers, parents in the audience and others who were dragged by the hair into the Ziggodome last Saturday were in for a surprise. Love, costumes, polonaise, dancing and tears of joy: It never comes together quite like a Harry Styles concert. We already knew, but it’s always nice when even ‘outsiders’ notice.

6) This pair

Whoever these two guys were in the ring, you were iconic #hslotamsterdam pic.twitter.com/trzCZpcsWE — Irene • 🇩🇪 (@neonsignshslot) 10 July 2022

Even when Harry wasn’t on stage again for a few minutes, it was thanks to the pair that he became the main attraction.

7) Hurry up!

Harry getting confused about the Dutch Happy Birthday song but then getting excited about it in Amsterdam! #loveontouramsterdam

via Ghostinkisis pic.twitter.com/i27q9RZdTR – Harry Styles Update. (@TheHarryNews) 9 July 2022

Let’s also consider the fact that Harry was 100% ready to learn an entire Dutch song in 2 seconds. “how did it go?”

8) Leena and Peter’s moment

“Oh, I didn’t put it on speaker.” pic.twitter.com/K5lcfm8sSC – Best of Harry. (@theharrylibrary) 10 July 2022

We still doubt that these names are 100% correct, but at least they did their best. In any case, we’ve never before seen someone talking on the telephone so out of breath that we couldn’t understand a word.

9) Disco Medley

“Disco Medley” 🕺🏼 🎥: Kiwirriz pic.twitter.com/fuHzpLKa3x – Love On Tour 22′ 💗 (@loveontuor22) 10 July 2022

Jumping and screaming for 15 minutes knowing a kiwi is coming is the ultimate form of persistence. (I was also hurt that everyone was shouting “disco medley” before he did.)

10) Medicine

Harry Cantando Medicine and Amsterdam 🌸 – 09/07 pic.twitter.com/GcC44Ycx9K — Harry Argento 🏡 (@HStylesAR) 10 July 2022

There was actually more, but we’ll end with Medicine. Special thanks to the fans who hoisted the flag on the first balcony. and to Harry. For all of the above and all the rest. Hope to see you soon ❤️.