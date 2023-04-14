Looking for a video game for your PC? Ranking of the 3 best free games

The world of videogames in recent years has become in one of the most important and ‘juicy’ businesses on the planetMillions are users who want to forget about their routine and look for fun in the virtual world.

Currently, there is a large number of video games of all types and genres for different platforms, here we recommend 3 that are on the rise for the PC and are completely online.

Call of Duty: Warzone

The video game developed by Activision It was one of the most anticipated releases by gamers, Warzone manages to group in its Battle Royale style the realism of the combat, highlighting the camouflages, weapons and the huge map that the game has, one of the largest in its category.

Warzone in its online game mode it is totally free and can be downloaded on the official Call of Duty website. Although you must take into account the minimum requirements that the game demands, because it is very heavy.

League of Legends

This video game has a wide community worldwide and is one of the oldest of its kind, last year it celebrated its 10th anniversary since its launch. The PC multiplayer title offers a variety of options to play with friends or users globally.

League of Legends is a game developed by Riot Games. which allows players to create teams of five and devise strategies to face off against other rivals with the aim of tearing down the opponent’s buildings.

Fortnite

The category of Battle Royale is one of the most desired by gamers Those looking to play online, this title developed by Epic Games has become one of the most played in the world, millions of people enjoy it every day.

Fortnite has a big difference with other games battle royale and it is his fighting style and construction of attack and defense structures; In addition, it is totally free on the developer’s official page.

