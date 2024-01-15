Los Angeles Dodgers beat San Diego again

los angeles dodgers He continued his winning streak in the second match also spring training from this perspective San Diego Padres And eventually they won by one point 4×1,

Without shohei ohtanineither mookie bets but with this freddy freeman in line, dodgers He attacked on time and scored the required runs. Starr Freeman will be in charge of initiating the scoring.

Los Angeles Dodgers score first with Freddy Freeman

Freddy Freeman opens slate with electric home run Camelback RanchArizona, from the Dodgers training base.

On the first ball from starter Johnny Brito, Freeman showed his full strength and took the ball base clean out of left field with a tremendous line.

They increased the margin in the bottom of the second. Cuban boy miguel vargas He hit a double with one out and sparked a spark. Chris Owings drove him to third with a single to left and Dalton Rushing drove him in with a sacrifice fly to center.

San Diego scored in the third against reliever Gus Worland. Oscar Mercado was hit by a pitch, Mason McCoy singled to right and Call Mitchell brought in Mercado with another line drive to right field.

The score didn’t go ahead until the end of the fifth. freddy freeman He made himself feel on board again with his second trailer of the accident. With Jose Ramos on third he flied out to right field to retire the batter at best.

In this lucky seven The Los Angeles Dodgers put up definite numbers. Kevin Padlow and Drew Adams walked, and Chris Okey drove in Padlow with a hit to left.

Miguel Vargas excels in his debut as an infielder

Cuban gardener miguel vargas, helped his team by delivering a pair of hits in three at-bats, one of which was a double. Additionally, he scored another run and played excellent defense in the sixth inning. In his debut as an outfielder he left with a .667 average.

Total, angel dodgers They had nine hits compared to their rivals’ five. The defense committed only one error, in only one of the two games they celebrated.