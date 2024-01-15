Los Angeles Dodgers trade Dominican Manuel Margot

los angeles dodgers They are coming off one of the strongest offseasons in MLB history. contract of tyler glasnow, yoshinobu yamamoto And shohei ohtani He greatly strengthened the team, especially the pitching staff.

The deal for right-hander Tyler Glasnow included Dominican outfielder Manuel Margot. This eight-season veteran came to MLB tampa bay rays, Let’s remember that in the trade, Glasnow and Margot arrived in Los Angeles as pitchers. Ryan Peppiatt and potential outfielder johnny deluca He reached the Florida franchise.

Margot was in the starting lineup for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Rockies.

This February 26, something strange happened in Spring Training and that is, manuel margot was in the starting lineup los angeles dodgers from this perspective colorado rockies, According to information published by the team on the social network X, the Dominican was the team’s sixth bat and center fielder. Suddenly, many baseball-related insiders and media reported his mysterious departure from the lineup.

Undoubtedly, everything was the same with which Manuel Margot was traded this Monday minnesota twins Coming from the Los Angeles Dodgers. so it Insider Juan Toribio told, “The Dodgers have traded Manuel Margot to the Twins,” source told MLB.com.,

Later, the ESPN journalist, Jeff Passan He gave more details about the operation. The Minnesota Twins acquired outfielder Manuel Margot from the Los Angeles Dodgers for shortstop Noah Miller. The Dodgers released the outstanding $12 million to Margot and gained a former first-round pick., The expert expressed in his X account,

This may seem like good news for young Cuba. miguel vargasSo far, this frees up some much-needed space in the outfield. However, there is other news that is not so encouraging for Cuba’s young promise. According to insider Ken RosenthalMargot’s departure will facilitate the Puerto Rican utility man’s return to the Los Angeles Dodgers enrique hernandez,