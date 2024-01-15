Lose Weight: Scientific Research Reveals Which Fruits Can Help You Lose Weight

Fruits have always been rich in vitamins, fiber and nutrients Favorite for healthy diet In which you want to lose weight.

Good for diabetes, high blood pressure and other heart diseases, Fruit These are a very good option to include in your diet and here we tell you Which are best for losing weight in a healthy way.

Healthy Eating: What are the best fruits for weight loss?

according to different scientific researchIf your goal is to lose weight then these are the ideal fruits for you.

Grapefruit: This fruit is popularly known as part of a weight loss diet, as only half of it has It contains only 37 caloriesBut it represents 51% of the daily value of vitamin C, and the red variety may provide some vitamin A as well. Besides, It is able to release sugar into the bloodstream more slowly. In fact, a study has recently been published in the journal Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition It has been determined that grape consumption reduces body fat, waist measurement, and blood pressure in addition to Antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Apple: Low in calories and high in fiber, They provide only 116 calories and promote weight loss. a study of National Library of Medicine A recent study showed that it is best to eat apples whole rather than in juice or other preparations, because this way apples It is able to reduce appetite and hunger.

Jamun: Nutrient-rich and low-calorie raspberries They represent only 64 calories, While they provide 36% of the daily value of vitamin C and 12% of vitamin K in just one cup. In return, strawberry contains less than 50 calories And provides 99% of the daily value of vitamin C and 26% of magnesium. A study published in National Library of Medicine It was determined that people who got the equivalent of 65 calories of red fruit ate less at a subsequent meal. In addition to helping Reduce cholesterol levels and blood pressure.

orange: Low in calories and a main source of vitamin C and fiber, they are easily satiating. Studies have shown that eating the whole fruit rather than just drinking its juice reduces appetite, Consumes less calories and also establishes a greater feeling of satiety,

Avocado: half of this fruit It contains 161 calories And provides 18% of the daily value of vitamin K and 20% of folate. Despite its high calorie and fat composition, Encourages weight loss, as it increases the feeling of satiety, reduces appetite and improves cholesterol. a study that is part of Current and Developmental Nutritionfound that 51 overweight or obese people who followed a low-calorie diet, with or without one avocado per day, for 12 weeks, experienced massive weight lossIts effectiveness is being demonstrated.

watermelon: Being low in calories and high in water content, just one cup can provide between 46 to 61 calories. Its antioxidant properties also make it an unbeatable source of fiber, potassium and vitamin C.

Before making or modifying an eating plan, it is advisable to consult an expert.