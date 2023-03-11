Lotus, the new map that sends you to India

After Haven , Lotus joins the rotation of maps of the Riot Games title. As you’ll see, these two maps have several things in common, but the layout of the different locations will force you to approach them in different ways. Let’s take a look.

01 what makes it special

The good thing about Lotus is its unique doors. There are two revolving doors, controlled by a switch on each side. The gates rotate in the same direction each time, destroying any abilities placed in the area of ​​their rotation, such as Sage’s wall, Killjoy’s block, or Sova’s arrow.

Take the sun, not the war ©RiotGames

These doors make noise when open and stand out on the map when in motion. The door icon appears on your minimap wherever you are, so pay attention to it as it can give you valuable information.

The other unique gate is a destructible opening between A Main and Site B: A Link. The color of this door reflects its remaining health, and once broken, it breaks permanently and makes a noise that can be heard throughout its area.

try not to miss ©RiotGames

Due to the position of the spawn barriers and the size of the map, many clashes can occur within seconds of starting the rounds. The main hot spots on the map will be A Rubble/A Main and C Mound. Fighting these parts of the map early as a defender will greatly limit the options for attackers. Watch out for the B Pillards though, because even though the point looks safe, the defenders on B Main can catch you quickly.

This map will also be a flankers dream due to the number of connections and the ease with which an attacker can sneak into the defenders spawn zone. Flankers should be careful not to make too much noise using the gates and take advantage of alternative routes, such as the path from A Main to A Stairs to support sites A or B, or the path from C Main to reach C. Waterfall if the defenders have a back position on site C or have rotated.

Similar to Haven, the 3 sieges make this map very difficult to recover. The first big difference with Lotus is that the centers are smaller and have less coverage, so sending everyone to the site to retrieve it would not be ideal. It’s best to send one or two players circling the site to catch those off guard and stab them in the back with good timing.

The second big difference between Lotus and Haven is that both maps have the same number of lanes for defenders to worry about, but Lotus requires attackers to use doors and provide them with location information in order to access certain lanes. This is certainly an improvement to the map design, and will help reduce attacker win rates compared to Haven by balancing out the increased number of lanes and sites defenders have to worry about.

03 The best agents to play on Lotus

Sova is an interesting option on this map, given her unique abilities. It could be very useful to locate your targets with arrows at the bottom of the sites, due to the Lotus layout. You can also share important information without putting yourself in danger by deploying your drone. His teammates can use this information to decide which rotation to apply and seize the opportunity to catch the opponent off guard. Also, Sova can use it one more time on turn on a 35 second cooldown. And as a bonus, a skilled player can successfully neutralize the hazards by using his ultimate to gather all the information about the opponent’s positions.

With Jett you will be right ©RiotGames

An Operator like Jett is well-suited to playing on maps like Haven and Lotus, where she can dominate in a variety of ways. On Lotus, her smoke and speed are extremely effective, as there is a lot of ground to cover before reaching spikes. Not to mention her ability to gain height. Also, since each site functions as a single segment, a Jett breaking away from her team and hitting the site from different lanes can put a lot of pressure on the opponent.

For obvious reasons, due to the presence of multiple sites and multiple entrances to the sites, Lotus is undoubtedly one of the most played maps in the title. Killjoy’s alarm bot can be used to facilitate rotations and is useful as a warning. A great strategy to get some kills for your rotating teammates is to place the alarm bot in strategic places and place a turret on it to activate the trap as soon as the bot activates. On the other hand, no one has to cover the location where you place the bot until it activates, allowing for better distribution of your team to other locations.

Killjoy has the ability to defend an entire emplacement on her own and is excellent at spotting flanking attempts. Her abilities allow her to hinder opponents, whether she is in site A or C, for the time necessary for her teammates to rotate. Her win rate and picks on Haven, the game’s only other three-site map, confirm that she’s a must-have on Lotus.