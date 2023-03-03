LOUD Holds On To Champion Title To Reach VCT LOCK//IN Finals

The semifinals of the VCT LOCK//IN They have started in style with a duel of great tension and heart attacks. LOUD and DRX had an appointment with history and neither wanted to miss it, but what nobody expected is that they would experience the friction of the reverse sweep in full match point. However, LOUD ended up saving him and he will be the first contender to champion the Grand Final.

LOUD puts the first one with a firm step

For a start, blades decided to close the first map without any consideration. The defeat of the spike took center stage, leaving hardly any chances for the South Korean team. The Jett of this one was flying all over Pearl and between triples and block kills broke the score in his favor. The 9-3 was easy to materialize and when the side changed the narrative was maintained with an offensive wherever it was towards the 4K that we were saying. A real whirlwind.

Apart from being the most killerwas together with sadhak as openkiller putting the difference in eight of the 18 rounds that were played. For this reason and constant support from the Harbor of tuyz as the best assistant, he put the 13-5 that gave them the first point.

‘Rusheada’ to make it 2-0

To continue the good streak, aspas and cauanzin took the lead on the board to hit a rush that DRX did not even know where to go to defend the sites.

Icebox, which is characterized by being a fairly defensive map, suffered on all sides. The block kill de Less and going with everything to close the map as soon as possible caught BuZz and company on the wrong foot. In fact, the South Korean Jett was the one that stood out the most and the one who tried the most to defend herself, but without success.

With another 9-3 they prevailed to live a second half in which it cost them a little more to take the cat into the water. The 13-8 ended up illuminating the final result leaving everything seen for judgment, apparently.

XRD wake up just in time

Nevertheless, DRX was not going to let it all end so quickly. The awakening of South Korean fury came from establishing a good defense and expelling the sites to any rival of LOUD.

With the same score as in the previous games, those from Rb knew how to do damage to everything that involved the blades and, despite the problems it caused and going behind at the start of the round, BuZz managed to overcome to add the points based on clutches.

For his part, MaKo was in charge of blinding the plants together with the 4K What did you do in the first part? Between a positioning that intercepted any entry and group work, DRX was faced with the same arguments in the second half, although they knew how to solve in time to make it 7-13 and close the gap.

Fracture resets the match

The second point and the dream of the reverse sweep began to take shape with another 7-13 run by the South Koreans. MaKo took the lead with Brimstone and shielded himself with BuZz’s Killjoy and Rb’s Neon that they were baited with blades and with cauanzin who were the problem in the three previous meetings.

DRX’s hat-trick and a seasoned LOUD left the first half with a 6-6 draw that could well end either way.

However, the game suddenly surprised with a rusheada from DRX that broke the defenses of the Brazilians without any kind of condescension. Up to six points suddenly fell to match point and with 2-2 sending everything to decide.

The world champion takes out the claws

As a closing after some cardiac semifinals, the match ended its denouement with LOUD commanding and with Skye de cauanzin trampling everything that appeared in front of him, either attacking or defending. To the four openkills were added another four from Less and another three from blades.

With the 7-5 face, the final firecracker was based on closing in on the sites and wait for the quest to plant the spike. With the order so clear, LOUD only had to wait to take BuZz and stax ahead to sell out the rest of the team and score the points.

Thus the 13-8 of LOUD prevailed in the light so that the 3-2 awarded the first ticket for the Grand Final where the world champion repeats the appointment at the VCT LOCK//IN and who knows if the same result.