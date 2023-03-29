Love and Death: HBO Max’s Miniseries with Elizabeth Olsen Based on a True Story Gets First Trailer

Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons are the protagonists of new plot which will be released by HBO Max. Telling the story of occurrence of a crime involving two couples, the miniseries based on true events premiere is scheduled for April.

love and death was created by David E Kelly and directed by Lesli Linka Glatterthe series will portray the story of a real case happened in one small town in texas. Candy and Pat Montgomery, and Betty and Allan Gore they lived quietlyuntil this calm be shaken per betrayal case that ends results in violence.

In addition to Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons, the cast also features Lily Rabe, Patrick Fugit, Krysten Ritter, Tom Pelphrey, Keir Gilchrist and Elizabeth Marvel. Participate in the executive production: David E. Kelly, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari. Scott Brown, Megan Creydt, Matthew Tinker, Michael Klick and Helen Verno.

With co-production of Liosgent, love and death it’s a production Max Original which is based on the book “Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs” and also in the collection of Texas Monthly (“Love & Death in Silicon Prairie”, Part I & II).

Love and deathwill have the first three episodes released on HBO Max on April 27counting on one episode a week getting seven until the endplanned for the May 25th.

by Lucas Henrique