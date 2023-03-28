Love and Death: Meet the new HBO Max series with Elizabeth Olsen

Looking for new series to watch on HBO Max? So watch out, there’s some hot news coming to streaming soon! we are talking about Love and Death (Love & Death), miniseries that premieres on April 27th and features Elizabeth Olsen, actress of WandaVisionfrom Marvel, in the lead role.

The work will have six episodes in total and promises to intrigue viewers with a tense and brutal story, involving a shocking murder. The platform has already revealed a trailer and more details of the production, aiming to prepare the public for the new bet.

If you want to know more about love and death To get you up to speed on the narrative ahead of the show’s official debut, below, we’ve put together a full production rundown with everything you need to know about the HBO Max miniseries, including plot, cast, and more. Check out!

Love and Death: What’s the Story?

the plot of love and death revolves around the character of Candy Montgomery, a seemingly laid-back housewife who is married to Pat Montgomery, an equally laid-back man who works at a technology company. Both are friends with Allan Gore and Betty Gore, a couple that is extremely similar to Candy and Pat, since Betty is also a housewife and Allan is also a technology professional.

Candy and Betty, by the way, have much more in common than that: they sing together in the church choir, their daughters are best friends and they have an interesting relationship, in which they share their ideas and worldviews. And it is during these conversations that Candy reveals all her dissatisfaction with home life, which does not excite or challenge her in any way.

The protagonist, then, decides to kick the bucket and starts an affair with Allan, Betty’s husband. However, things escalate quickly and, surprisingly, Betty turns up dead, murdered with an axe. The brutal crime puts the quiet lives of Candy, Pat and Allan in check, who must deal with the whole situation while the investigations into the homicide advance.

Elizabeth Olsen returns to television in Love and Death, HBO’s miniseries that revolves around a brutal murder.Source: HBO

Love and Death: who’s in the cast?

The big star of the miniseries is Elizabeth Olsen, the Scarlet Witch of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), who lives the protagonist Candy. Next to her are names like Olivia Grace Applegate, Jesse Plemons, Fabiola Andújar, Patrick Fugit, Kira Pozehl, Christopher Corson, Ryan Murphy, Harper Heath, Amelie Dallimore, among others.

In addition to the protagonist of WandaVision, it is worth mentioning the presence, in the trailer, of Krysten Ritter and Jesse Plemons. Both acted in Breaking Bad, one of the most acclaimed series of all time.

Is Love and Death based on a real case?

love and death is based on facts and adapts the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs, collection by Jim Atkinson and Joe Bob Briggs. The publication brings together several exclusive interviews with the Gore and Montgomery families and describes the case in detail, showing all the motivations and reasons that led to the terrible murder.

The story of the book had even been adapted before. First, for a television movie called A Killing in a Small Town (1990), and later, in a miniseries format by Hulu, a work that was named candy (2022).











