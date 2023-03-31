Love and Death: miniseries starring Elizabeth Olsen gets new trailer for HBO Max

This Thursday (23), the HBO Max released the trailer for love and deathminiseries starring the actress Elizabeth Olsen (from WandaVision). HBO’s new original production arrives on streaming at the end of April.

Directed by Lesli Linka Glatter (from A Proposal), the miniseries is an adaptation of the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbsfrom the collection of Jim Atkinson It is joe bob Briggs created from articles about the case of Candy Montgomery, a housewife accused of brutally killing her friend, Betty Gore.

In the preview released this afternoon, while her husband works, Montgomery, played by Olsen, lives a normal life as a housewife. Tired of the monotonous and predictable life, she decides to take risks by having an affair with her best friend’s husband.

Love and Death premieres exclusively on HBO Max on the day April 27, 2023. Check out the trailer for the new miniseries below.

Netflix: All April 2023 Releases

Synopsis of Love and Death

“Two church-going couples enjoy family life in a small town in Texas – until someone picks up an axe.”

Love and Death Cast

In addition to Olsen and Rabe, the cast of Love and Death has Jesse Plemons (from Breaking Bad) as Allan Gore, Olivia Grace Applegate (from Rite of Passage) in the role of Carol Crowder, Fabiola Andújar (from Save Rosemary) as Mary Adams, Krysten Ritter (by Jessica Jones) playing Sherry Clecker and Patrick Fugit (from Almost Famous) as Pat Montgomery.





Advertising





HBO Max: How to Subscribe to the Service

The HBO Max streaming service brings together movies and series and, in addition, broadcasts some sports championships, such as Paulista and the Champions League. To subscribe to HBO Max, the monthly fee is BRL 27.90. It is possible to subscribe to the quarterly plan, for BRL 74.90or annually, by BRL 239.90.

…..

What do you think of the new Love and Death trailer? Do you want to watch the miniseries? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

With Love, Kitty: To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Trailer