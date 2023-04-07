Love and Thunder on Disney+

Thor: Love and Thunder, the movie massacred by Marvel fans, got great numbers on Disney+. Check out the details!

The film released in July 2022 was met with MANY negative reviews by Marvel fans, starting the current phase, filled with discontent and distrust towards studio releases.

Despite the massacre, Taika Waititi’s film did very well at the worldwide box office, reaching $760 million. Just 100 million under Ragnarokat the time of the MCU’s absolute peak at the box office.

Shortly after, the film was made available in the Disney+ catalogue. Since then, the question remains: how was the film received in streaming? Did it make some extra money for the studio… or was it a flop?

According to a report by Deadline, Thor: Love and Thunder had great post-cinema billing. Since it generated a gain of 140 million dollars in releases such as digital sales and rentals and physical media (DVD and Blu-ray).

And as for TV and STREAMING deals (Disney+ only, of course), the yield was 160 million dollars.

Not only did the feature make good numbers on streaming, but it managed to achieve a PROFIT balance, instead of a possible flop or leaving Disney at a loss.

Have you watched the movie on streaming? keep an eye on marvel’s legacy for more information and curiosities.

Legacy interviewed legendary actor Laurence Fishburne!

We at Marvel Legacy are proud to share our first interview of 2023, which was simply with the iconic Laurence Fishburne! Yes, we interviewed Morpheus from the Matrix trilogy and so many other classics!

The actor, who voiced the Silver Surfer in the 2007 Fantastic Four movie, returns to the Marvel universe thanks to the animation Moon Girl and the Demon Dinosaur!

Where Laurence serves as an executive producer and also voices one of the characters, the mighty Beyonder! In addition to him, the interview also features Steve Loter, renowned producer and animator who has already commanded animations such as “Kim Possible” and “Penguins of Madagascar”.

Watch the interview right below and mark your calendar: the animation arrives at Brazilian Disney+ on March 15th!

MORE ABOUT THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth God of Thunder film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It features the return of Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor, worthy of Mjolnir. The film also promises to confirm Valkyrie as an LGBT character, bringing a romantic interest to the new Queen of Asgard.

The film is directed by Academy Award Winner Taika Waititi, who co-wrote the screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone special). Confirmed in the cast are Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Christian Bale (Gorr), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill) and Taika himself (Korg). The film is now available in the Disney+ catalog! Is it GOOD or BAD? Check out our review CLICKING HERE!

Content was written with the partial contribution of Artificial Intelligence!