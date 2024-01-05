Love in the Age of Fall on Amazon Prime

In 2065, on the bloodthirsty planet Earth, a couple faces an impossible choice. A film that doesn’t quite live up to all its promises, despite the talents of actors Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan.

Can love keep a bloodless earth and humanity alive? The question at the center here is enemyGarth Davis’s intimate and dystopian story that brings together Irish cinema’s new talents Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan on Amazon Prime Video. In 2065, our blue planet looks like a giant Earth scorched by global warming. To survive, humans colonize space. Junior and Henrietta live on a desert farm in the American Midwest. Junior, a chicken factory worker, inherits a piece of land covered with burnt trees. This land has been with his family for generations. He keeps it as the apple of his eye. Between a young man and his wife, married after leaving high school, the passion has disappeared, crushed by the routine and dryness of an existence without horizons.

Until the day when a stranger, Terrence, invites himself into his home and announces Junior’s mobilization, he is asked to serve two years on a space station. In his absence, Henrietta will have the company of a robot clone who must be programmed in detail and with reflex precision. It is up to Terrence to collect as many memories as possible to make it through long interview sessions. Hurt by this forced separation, Hen and Junior first see it as a way to rekindle the flame of the beginning. But something is wrong. Suspicion arises during this three-way coitus and snatching of stolen beliefs between two doors. Is Terrence (Aaron Pierre) the impartial observer he claims to be?

multiple anomalies

Director of a film full of great emotions Lion and biblical epic Mary MagdaleneAustralian filmmaker Garth Davis, a distant cousin, surprises with this austere, dusty and oppressive camera welcome to gattaca and d’Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind, shot in the bush, enemy Based on three actors and the same mansion setting. and explores the fragility of the feeling of love in the face of a world that is falling apart. “There is beauty in what dies.” Henrietta is a professor. The couple’s downfall echoes the still-life scenarios around them. Not a bird’s cry or a dog’s bark punctuates the silence, which is only broken by Henrietta’s angry fingers on the poorly tuned piano. The only disturbance to living things are the beetles that occasionally enter the house. One of the keys to their presence includes enemy (In English this word means “rival”), The story sometimes becomes difficult to understand due to numerous inconsistencies and deliberate distortions. The melodrama of the first hour gives way to a more sinister and dangerous atmosphere.

artificial intelligence

Fellow Emerald Isle native, Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird) and paul mescal (after noon) They rely on their humble roots and their harsh accents to craft unsettling silences. Ronan’s Henrietta, who emerges from her awkward slowness and takes ownership of the second half of the story, develops a quick-witted nature. Better able to make the most gentle gestures, in the following scene, run away and avoid your partner. Hot and cold wind is blowing. The tandem, which deserves to meet again on the screen as soon as possible, creates sublime shipwrecked lovers, who are constantly tempted to return to the fusion of love at first sight of their youth. Exploring the confusing past.

Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal carry out this quest at a great distance from each other. His massive and compelling charisma creates illusions for a while, before the weaknesses of the scenario become apparent. Hiding the truth to better surprise the audience and encourage them to retrace the plot and recognize the clues sown by Garth Davis, enemy Running on empty and does not follow its reflection on the humanity of artificial intelligence. The “image” of the child who comes into the world innocent. enemy Capable of greater wonder and compassion than their creators. Nevertheless, the poignant portrait of Henrietta as a woman struggling to regain her free will lives on.